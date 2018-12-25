RACINE — A ceremony was held Dec. 20, honoring 16 community members who graduated with their high school credential and are on a path toward jobs or additional education.
The event honored graduates of the 5.09 High School Equivalency Degree (HSED) program, a 20-week course offered at Racine County Workforce Solutions in partnership with YWCA Southeast Wisconsin and Gateway Technical College.
5.09 HSED is a competency-based, alternative diploma program. This means participants are not required to complete the five timed computer exams typically required to obtain a GED or HSED. Instead they demonstrate their skills and understanding of the material by completing course work such as projects, quizzes, class discussions and homework.
The highly-successful 5.09 HSED Program was first offered in August 2017. Since that time, 49 residents have been awarded diplomas.
In addition to receiving their HSED, students can earn their National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC). The NCRC is an assessment measuring the abilities of a potential employee in three important work-related areas — reading, math and graphic literacy — and helps identify if an employee has the skills to be successful in a specific job. While the main goal of the 5.09 HSED program is to provide individuals with their high school credential, another important part of the program is to prepare residents for life beyond their high school credential.
The next class begins Feb. 4 and enrollment is underway. For more information, contact Bethany Tangerstrom at 262-638-6703 or email bethany.tangerstrom@racinecounty.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.