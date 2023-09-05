RACINE — Students and families eagerly entered the newly renovated Julian Thomas Elementary on Thursday during an open house event.

They walked into a school that has a new entrance, received a new main office, secure vestibule and classrooms on the first floor.

Interior renovation work at Julian Thomas was one of four capital referendum-funded projects that began earlier this year, and Principal Danielle Dekker-Shircel said she is “extremely grateful” that it was completed.

The cost of interior renovations at Julian Thomas, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, was about $3.15 million.

Soren Gajewski, RUSD interim superintendent, said there will be lasting benefits from the referendum-funded improvements.

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian agreed and said the renovations will help student learning.

“I’m proud to be a resident of our community,” Barbian said. “I’m proud to be an RUSD alumni … I’m also proud to be a parent of three RUSD graduates. Good things are happening in RUSD. Our schools are the place to be for a good education.”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason called the work an excellent investment in the school and community by several area entities, including RUSD, United Way of Racine County, the City of Racine and Racine County.

“I’m a firm believe that a city is as strong as its public schools,” Mason said.

Public education has numerous challenges, but Mason is encouraged by many people working together to improve schools like Julian Thomas.

“There’s a lot of challenges facing communities and facing public education in this country,” Mason said. “At this site in particular, the partnerships that we see here … all working together to lift communities up and lift this school up, it’s really one of the most exciting interactions that I know of.”

The Racine Unified School District hosted open houses at all schools Thursday. The RUSD 2023-24 school year begins Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Close Many people helped cut a ribbon during an open house Thursday at the renovated Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Fourth grader Egypt Golden, from left, John Ramsey, Savia McClain (standing), En’gland McClain, kindergartener Indya McClain, Kingston McClain and Travis McClain were among the hundreds of people who attended an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Principal Danielle Dekker-Shircel hugs third grader Zy’keir Fikes during an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Racine Mayor Cory Mason, from left, Soren Gajewski, Racine Unified interim superintendent and RUSD board member Brian O'Connell converse during an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Soren Gajewski, Racine Unified interim superintendent, talks during an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Five photos of an open house at renovated Julian Thomas Elementary Students and families eagerly entered the newly renovated Julian Thomas Elementary on Thursday during an open house event. Many people helped cut a ribbon during an open house Thursday at the renovated Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Fourth grader Egypt Golden, from left, John Ramsey, Savia McClain (standing), En’gland McClain, kindergartener Indya McClain, Kingston McClain and Travis McClain were among the hundreds of people who attended an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Principal Danielle Dekker-Shircel hugs third grader Zy’keir Fikes during an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Racine Mayor Cory Mason, from left, Soren Gajewski, Racine Unified interim superintendent and RUSD board member Brian O'Connell converse during an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Soren Gajewski, Racine Unified interim superintendent, talks during an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.