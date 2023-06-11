RACINE — Tiffany Engibous knew the job would be tough when she took over nine years ago, but she didn’t realize how difficult.

She was named principal of Renaissance Lutheran School, which was “in a turnaround state” at the time, Engibous said.

A main challenge was getting staff and students on the same page regarding the school’s values and expectations.

“Shifting a school culture, that just takes a lot of time,” Engibous said. “I’m just really thankful that God led me to the opportunity. I think if I would’ve known what I was getting into at the time, I might not have done it. He knows what I’m supposed to do, and now I don’t regret it at all.”

It took time, but the private religious school hit a milestone earlier this year when it received a five-star rating on the annual accountability report card from the state Department of Public Instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

A five-star school must receive a score of at least 83 out of 100. In 2021-22, Renaissance Lutheran had a score of 86.6.

Staff and students were thrilled with the results. There was a party at the school and a dinner and dance for employees.

“I didn’t have a full cry, but your eyes water and you’re really excited,” Engibous said. “Knowing just how hard our teachers work and our kids, and our families, too, it felt really wonderful to see that.”

She said it was rewarding to see the students’ excitement too.

“When they see their successes, it’s very motivating for them,” Engibous said.

Carolyn Rager, Renaissance middle school English language arts teacher, said she “was over-the-moon excited” to hear the result.

“I got teary-eyed, because it is such a huge accomplishment for our school, and we have come so far since the day I started,” Rager said.

School background

Rager, who has taught at Renaissance for eight years, said her first few years were tough because the school was in a “transitional phase.”

In 2014, Renaissance Lutheran joined Lutheran Urban Mission Initiative, Inc., a nonprofit founded in 2002 with the goal of supporting academic excellence and personal and spiritual growth in Lutheran schools.

Renaissance Lutheran is privately owned and participates in both the Racine Parental Choice Program and the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, which allow low income families to participate in school choice.

The school is composed of two 4-K through eighth grade buildings in the Racine area: one at 1510 Villa St. in Racine and one at 6150 Taylor Ave. in Mount Pleasant. LUMIN also has five schools in Milwaukee and one in Wauwatosa.

Renaissance Lutheran had received quality scores in prior years, but last school year was its best so far.

The school had a four-star rating of 77.1 in the 2016-17 school year, a four-star rating of 77.1 in the 2017-18 school year and a three-star rating of 70.4 in the 2018-19 school year.

There were no test results in 2019-20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school had a four-star rating of 72.5 in 2020-21.

According to state data, Renaissance Lutheran has 412 students total, 96.6% of whom are choice students and 81.6% of whom are economically disadvantaged.

Engibous said nearly all Renaissance students live in Racine or Mount Pleasant. Of the students, 54.1% are Black, 22.6% are Hispanic, 14.1% are white and 8.5% are multiracial.

Collaboration is key

Rager started as a volunteer at the Villa Street location when her children attended the school and then became a part-time first grade teaching assistant. She soon took a full-time role teaching kindergarten, which she did for seven years. This school year, she shifted to middle school.

Rager loved making a positive impact and knew immediately that teaching was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. She said the most rewarding part of the job is seeing a struggling student grasp a concept.

In addition to teachers and students working hard to meet school values and expectations, it is key for staff to collaborate with one another to help all students.

“It really is about, collectively ‘Are we all in this together?’” Engibous said. “If I’m doing really well, I gotta help the person who’s next to me struggling, because it’s not just my kids in this classroom. They’re all our kids, and every one of them deserves to have a great education.”

Staffers have a daily morning meeting before school to be on the same page, and any teacher can ask a colleague for help.

“Everyone’s really, really open to honest feedback,” Rager said.

Engibous and Rager said having Christ at the center of their faith-based education is instrumental as well.

Striving for excellence

Engibous feels some pressure to live up to the five-star rating and keep improving, but the overall aim is being an excellent school.

“The goal is excellence; the goal is not a rating,” Engibous said. “Our aspiration is excellence in every area: spiritual, social, academics. That’s what we’re striving for.”

She knows test figures are important measures of progress, but “they’re not the end all, be all” when determining school quality.

“It’s not the only indication of success, but if we are working really hard, we are moving towards that,” Engibous said.

Rager doesn’t feel pressure because of the great students and coworkers, so she thinks the school will receive similar five-star results in the future.

“I just know we’re going to do it,” Rager said. “I don’t think it’s pressure. I think it’s that we keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

After initial challenging years, the school appears to have made a turnaround, but the daily labor is never finished.

“We’re not done yet,” Engibous said. “We have so much more work to do, and so that should be that driver.”

