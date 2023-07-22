RACINE — Joanne Diaz-Colomé was initially speechless after receiving the call.

Diaz-Colomé was about to head into a Wednesday evening mass service when she answered her phone and was offered the job as principal of Renaissance Lutheran School on Villa Street.

A few weeks later, Sarah Gordon received a similar call during a recreational softball game. She was offered the job of principal of Renaissance Lutheran School on Taylor Avenue.

They both readily accepted and began their new jobs on July 1.

“I really couldn’t say no,” Diaz-Colomé said.

Tiffany Engibous-Cameron made the phone calls with job offers. She said it was apparent during interviews that Diaz-Colomé and Gordon were the right fits.

Diaz-Colomé and Gordon are “true servant leaders” who are passionate and confident yet humble and willing to learn, according to Engibous-Cameron.

Renaissance Lutheran, a private school, has two locations: one in Racine at 1510 Villa St. and one in Mount Pleasant at 6150 Taylor Ave.

For the past nine years, Engibous-Cameron served as the principal of both buildings, splitting her time between the locations.

In the 2023-24 school year, each building will have a principal.

“There was a recognition of, ‘We’re in a place now where we need a larger leadership team so that both schools can continue to grow,’” Engibous-Cameron said. “There’s so much more room for growth if you have a better-supported team.”

Indeed, Renaissance Lutheran has increasing enrollment. Engibous-Cameron expects about 450 students in the upcoming school year after having just under 400 students in 2022-23.

With the two hires, Engibous-Cameron will have a new regional role as senior director of schools. Gordon and Diaz-Colomé will report to her, and she will coach the two new principals.

In her new role, Engibous-Cameron will also meet more with community members, businesspeople and local and regional officials.

As principal, Engibous-Cameron often felt pulled between two locations. If she was at one building, she felt like she needed to be at the other.

“It was challenging splitting time,” Engibous-Cameron said. “I always felt this tinge of, if I was here, I felt guilty for not being there.”

The three administrators are anxious yet excited for the new positions.

“I’m still nervous, but it’s a good nervous,” Diaz-Colomé said.

For Diaz-Colomé and Gordon, the past few weeks have entailed meeting staff and students in summer school. The principals are also getting up to speed on details like scheduling by meeting regularly with Engibous-Cameron.

“I feel like we’re being very set up for success,” Gordon said.

Diaz-Colomé and Gordon are first-time principals. They both spent many years teaching at public schools but recently shifted to private education because they wanted to discuss their faith at work.

Gordon grew up in the Racine area. She graduated from Union Grove High School and Carthage College.

Gordon spent eight years working at public schools in Kenosha and Racine. She moved to Trinity Lutheran School in Racine for one year before taking the Renaissance Lutheran job.

Diaz-Colomé was born in Milwaukee but grew up in Chicago and Puerto Rico. She worked at Milwaukee Public Schools for 15 years and spent the past two years at Notre Dame School of Milwaukee before accepting the Renaissance offer.

They both look forward to getting to know students and assisting staff in classrooms when the school year starts, but there will be a learning curve as the two of them get up to speed on school operations and culture.

Diaz-Colomé and Gordon plan to observe and listen to staff, students and families for the first several months.

Diaz-Colomé said she will “focus on more connection than production, because when we focus on connection, the production is going to come.”

They do not plan to make any immediate changes because both buildings are operating well.

“The biggest thing is continuing what’s been working,” Gordon said. “You never want to be that person who comes in and changes everything to suit your needs.”

Indeed, Renaissance Lutheran received a five-star rating on the annual accountability report card from the state Department of Public Instruction for the 2021-22 school year, the highest grade a school can receive.

A common challenge they anticipate is coaching teachers on how to improve, something Engibous-Cameron previously did.

“I just want to make sure I’m not letting anyone down,” Gordon said. “I want to give everyone the best so that they can be the best.”

Engibous-Cameron trusts staff at the two buildings to carry on the work but said it will be tough to not be as involved in the daily operations.

“Even though I’m so excited about the shift, it is a little hard for me to let go of certain pieces, because I really view Renaissance as an extension of my family,” Tiffany said. “I think they’re going to do wonderful. It’s more of, I want to make sure that I’m leading in a way that’s supportive but not overbearing, and when you really care about something, sometimes that’s really hard.”

Diaz-Colomé and Gordon plan to continue daily staff meetings before school, gathering for about 10 minutes to pray, talk and perhaps discuss a Bible verse.

“I can’t start my day without talking to God first,” Diaz-Colomé said.

After receiving phone calls earlier this year, the new principals look forward to building upon the success at Renaissance Lutheran.

