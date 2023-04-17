RACINE — Tiffany Engibous sensed almost immediately that she should hire Samantha Pustina.

During a job interview, Engibous said Pustina’s enthusiasm for teaching was evident.

“I knew probably five minutes into the interview that she was going to be great,” said Engibous, Renaissance Lutheran School principal. “There are just certain people that you can tell their passion for education right away.”

That has been the case over the past four years that Pustina has worked as an instructor at Renaissance Lutheran, 1510 Villa St., and she was recently named a Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellow.

Pustina, a middle school science teacher, was excited to receive the award but said it would not be possible without her excellent colleagues.

“I work with an amazing middle school team and an amazing science team,” Pustina said. “That’s the only way I can do what I do. It’s not just me. It’s everybody.”

Engibous said Pustina deserves the award and is a dedicated teacher who cares about students, their families and the community.

“She’s an example of what you think of when you think of an all-star teacher,” Engibous said. “Her investment is much further than outside of the four walls of school … She’s an all-around great person.”

The recognition includes $6,000 for the school, and Pustina plans to purchase basketball hoops and lab equipment.

“I do notice, on units where it’s difficult to do labs because of the lack of equipment, that our comprehension is not nearly as high as it is when we have labs,” Pustina said.

Engibous trusts Pustina to spend the money however she sees fit.

“She can do whatever she needs for as many labs as she wants,” Engibous said. “She’s definitely earned that.”

In the classroom, Pustina works to keep students actively engaged, often by doing labs.

Middle-schoolers have dissected sheep brains, designed toys for children with varying levels of cerebral palsy and constructed roller coasters to understand kinetic and potential energy. Their completed lab work adorns the walls of Pustina’s classroom.

Leading those hands-on activities is why she enjoys teaching science.

“They’re performing their knowledge,” Pustina said of students. “You get to do it. You get to see it. You get to actually live it.”

Engibous said Pustina often comes up with creative solutions to problems.

When the school was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, she organized an outdoor rocket launch as part of a lesson for students and families to attend.

In addition to teaching science, Pustina is an elementary math coach and tutors students twice per week after school.

She has worked as a teacher for 14 years in several states and applied to work at Renaissance Lutheran so she could discuss more aspects of life with students.

“I just felt a really big push to try a place where I could teach the whole scholar, not just academics,” Pustina said. “We can talk about faith. We can talk about our life skills and really dive into what makes a whole person.”

If a classroom becomes too chaotic, Pustina pauses a lesson and prays with students to calm them and herself.

“We gotta pray about this, because I’m gonna lose my mind,” she tells them.

The one rule of Pustina’s classroom is for students to respect themselves and others.

She has four pillars of respect: actively listening to whoever is speaking, sitting up straight, participating and quickly following directions.

After a school day is over, Pustina often does prep work for several hours.

“She’s here working late all the time,” Engibous said. “I literally have to be like, ‘Sam, you gotta go home.’”

After teaching and prepping, Pustina spends time with her husband and three young children.

“Between my kids and my job, they take up all my time,” she said. “I’m OK with that. It doesn’t burn me out. It’s very fulfilling. I think if I didn’t enjoy my mom role or my teacher role, I would burn out.”

When stressed about work, Pustina relies on colleagues, her children and her “incredibly supportive” husband who provides empathy and level-headedness.

“He is my rock, and I truly believe in the saying that it takes a unique individual to marry a teacher,” Pustina said. “When I do need to step back, I always just go to my kids. They have such unconditional love.”

Her favorite part of the job is working directly with students.

Pustina teaches science to sixth, seventh and eighth graders, so she instructs the same students for three straight years and loves seeing them evolve.

“That’s really why I do what I do,” Pustina said. “It’s why I put in the hours I put in.”

Engibous could tell right away that Pustina would be an excellent fit, and the Kohl Foundation recognition is just one example of that.

“She’s a huge blessing to our team,” Engibous said. “I felt like I got a diamond when we hired her.”

