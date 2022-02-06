Reid, Prairie mentioned in history book

WIND POINT — The Prairie School’s artist-in-residence and alumnus Bill Reid (Class of 1973) is highlighted in “A Creative Place: The History of Wisconsin Art.”

The comprehensive book, which was published this month, celebrates the state’s many accomplished creators within a tapestry of Wisconsin’s rich and complex art history.

The book, released by the Cedarburg Art Museum, is co-authored by Thomas D. Lidtke and Annemarie Sawkins. Visually impressive and thorough in its depth and breadth, the book encompasses 13,000 years of art history, from the caves of prehistory near Prairie du Chien to modern art.

Reid recognizes the impressive accomplishments of individuals mentioned in the book. “And then you have someone like me,” he said laughing.

The book also references The Prairie School, “a progressive private preparatory school,” in Racine and mentions Imogene P. Johnson, Kent Ipsen, Willie Hilpert, Kent Ipsen, Dave Drewek, Prairie’s glassblowing studio, art library and visiting artist series.

The book is available for purchase online at the Cedarburg Art Museum’s website.

