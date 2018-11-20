MADISON — In an effort to foster civic engagement in Wisconsin youth, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association is launching the Wisconsin Civics Games, which will take place during the second semester of the 2018-19 school year and will be open to all Wisconsin high schools. The statewide bowl will be preceded by regional bowls.
Preparation for the Civics Games will take place during the 2018 fall semester. The deadline to register teams for the Civics Games is Monday, Dec. 3.
Teacher tool kits, including student study guides for the Civics Games prepared by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, as well as additional resources from WisconsinEye, Wisconsin Public Television, iCivics.org, and PBS, will be mailed at no cost when registering teams.
Sponsoring print and digital newspaper platforms will highlight local applicable content that can be used for student preparation.
Each Civics Games team should be comprised of up to four students, and one team per high school may attend regional competitions. The process for selecting a team to send to the regional competition shall be determined by the high school.
For more information, go to www.wnanews.com/wisconsin-civics-games or email Eve Galanter at wna@wnanews.com.
