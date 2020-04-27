Referendum recount could face appeal; group has until Friday to file

RACINE COUNTY — Two of the organizations that collaborated to request a recount of the Racine Unified School District referendum results said they plan on appealing decisions made by the Board of Canvassers.
Jim Sewell, a member of the Libertarian Party Wisconsin Southeast Region, said the party and HOT (Honest, Open Transparent) Government plan to file an appeal in Racine County Circuit Court, "it will just be a matter of finding a lawyer."
HOT Government was one of the entities that filed a petition for the recount and its membership overlaps with the regional Libertarian Party.
The April 7 referendum asked voters to allow the district to collect $1 billion beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years. The initial results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes, 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed.
The recount results released on Friday showed that the referendum passed with 16,715 votes in support of the measure and 16,711 votes in opposition.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said appeals must be filed within five business days of completion of the recount. Since the recount was completed on Friday last week, that sets the deadline for filing the appeal at 5 p.m. this Friday.
Grounds for appeal
Sewell said the groups had decided on two grounds for appealing the recount.
The first was a decision not to count a ballot where the individual had circled the "O" in "No" instead of the bubble.
"The law says that if the voter’s intent can be determined, that vote should count the way it would be intended," Sewell said.
Sewell said he only saw one such ballot but argued that, "if you look through all the ballots that were originally counted as a 'no' vote there could be several others."
The second decision the groups plan to appeal is the inclusion of remade ballots, where the original ballot couldn't be located. If a ballot is unable to be read by a tabulation machine — due to unclear or incomplete marks, torn paper, coffee stains or sometimes for reasons unknown — clerical staff will remake the ballot so it can be counted. Clerks show election observers the original and remade ballots during the tabulation process.
Because the originals and their corresponding remakes are not always marked as such, Sewell argued it was not always possible to confirm that the remade ballots match their originals.
"We are thankful for the excellent work and help during the recount process by all those involved, but while we understand the great pressure put upon them due to current conditions, are appalled by the lack of diligence by the poll workers in those wards where the originals and duplicates were not properly kept, labeled and separated as they should be," Sewell wrote to the Journal Times.
Instead, he argued those wards should be drawn down, a process where election officials remove the same number of ballots as those contested from the pool.
During the recount process last week, when an absentee ballot was challenged due to an error on its mailing envelope and the challenge upheld, officials had to remove the corresponding number of ballots from the pool of ballots they could reasonably assume were also absentee. Draw downs accounted for the reduction in overall ballots from the original vote tallied on April 13 and the results of the recount.
The Journal Times has also requested the minutes from the Board of Canvassers meetings on the recount. As of Monday afternoon, Racine Unified had not responded.
