Referendum recount could face appeal; group has until Friday to file

Sewell said the groups had decided on two grounds for appealing the recount.

The first was a decision not to count a ballot where the individual had circled the "O" in "No" instead of the bubble.

"The law says that if the voter’s intent can be determined, that vote should count the way it would be intended," Sewell said.

Sewell said he only saw one such ballot but argued that, "if you look through all the ballots that were originally counted as a 'no' vote there could be several others."

The second decision the groups plan to appeal is the inclusion of remade ballots, where the original ballot couldn't be located. If a ballot is unable to be read by a tabulation machine — due to unclear or incomplete marks, torn paper, coffee stains or sometimes for reasons unknown — clerical staff will remake the ballot so it can be counted. Clerks show election observers the original and remade ballots during the tabulation process.

Because the originals and their corresponding remakes are not always marked as such, Sewell argued it was not always possible to confirm that the remade ballots match their originals.