Red Apple students hoping to topple cereal domino world record

RACINE — Students at Red Apple Elementary School are once again collecting cereal to give to those in need. And this time, they’re looking to break a world record in the process.

During the 2020-21 school year, the school collected 2,300 hundred boxes of cereal. Before donating them to area food pantries, students set the boxes up in a giant domino chain that ran throughout the school. This school year, the goal is to collect 6,500 boxes, and then hopefully, break the world record for cereal box dominoes.

The school began collecting donations Jan. 4 and will accept donations of regular-sized cereal boxes through Feb. 1. Cereal donations can be shipped to Red Apple Elementary School at 914 St. Patrick St., Racine, WI 53402, or dropped off at the school.

Red Apple students will make their world record attempt for cereal box dominoes on Friday, Feb. 3. After that, all cereal will be donated to charitable organizations.