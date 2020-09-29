Red Apple Elementary is 1 of 8 Wisconsin schools honored by Dept. of Education for closing achievement gaps

Stanford Taylor nominated Red Apple based on its “exemplary achievement” in closing gaps because it was in the top 15% of schools on the “closing gaps” priority area of Wisconsin’s school report cards.

On last year’s state report card, issued in fall 2019 and based on data from the previous school year, Red Apple scored 88.2 out of 100 possible points for closing gaps. The state average score was 73.9.

On the report card, schools receive points for closing the achievement gaps between various groups, such as students with disabilities and students without disabilities and economically disadvantaged students and students who are not economically disadvantaged.

“I am proud of the Red Apple community for earning this prestigious designation,” said Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien. “The blue ribbon award is a testament to the hard work of staff, students and families to build innovative environments that help all students reach their full potential.”

Red Apple’s Directing Principal at the time it was nominated as a Blue Ribbon school, Kevin McCormick, believed that the school’s culture played a big role in its success.