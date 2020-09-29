Red Apple Elementary is 1 of 8 Wisconsin schools honored by Dept. of Education for closing achievement gaps

RACINE — Racine Unified’s Red Apple Elementary School is one of eight Wisconsin schools named a National Blue Ribbon School this year by the U.S. Department of Education.
Red Apple, Unified’s only dedicated Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math school, received the Blue Ribbon honor for its success in closing achievement gaps between student groups.
“The hard work and dedicated planning of the Red Apple community to put students first has truly paid off,” said Red Apple Principal Scott Campbell. “I am proud to be part of this team and commit to continuing this legacy of success.”
All of the Wisconsin schools that state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor nominated in February were named Blue Ribbon schools.
“Congratulations to the schools chosen as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools,” Stanford Taylor said in a news release. “The educators and staff at these schools have shown tireless dedication in supporting students and helping set them up for success. These schools serve as examples of the progress we are making as a state in improving student outcomes.”
The eight Wisconsin schools are among 367 schools across the nation being recognized as part of the program, which honors top-performing schools based on academic performance and achievement.
Stanford Taylor nominated Red Apple based on its “exemplary achievement” in closing gaps because it was in the top 15% of schools on the “closing gaps” priority area of Wisconsin’s school report cards.
On last year’s state report card, issued in fall 2019 and based on data from the previous school year, Red Apple scored 88.2 out of 100 possible points for closing gaps. The state average score was 73.9.
On the report card, schools receive points for closing the achievement gaps between various groups, such as students with disabilities and students without disabilities and economically disadvantaged students and students who are not economically disadvantaged.
“I am proud of the Red Apple community for earning this prestigious designation,” said Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien. “The blue ribbon award is a testament to the hard work of staff, students and families to build innovative environments that help all students reach their full potential.”
Red Apple’s Directing Principal at the time it was nominated as a Blue Ribbon school, Kevin McCormick, believed that the school’s culture played a big role in its success.
“Our kids love coming here,” he said. “And it’s because of the environment. And I know we’re not perfect, but it’s a fun place to learn and we have really high expectations.”
The eight Wisconsin schools that were nominated completed an application and review process before being selected as Blue Ribbon Schools. A virtual awards ceremony is set for Nov. 12 and 13.
The seven other 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools from Wisconsin are:
- Maple Dale Elementary School, Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District
- Lake Delton Elementary School, School District of Wisconsin Dells
- Altoona Intermediate School, School District of Altoona
- Nicolet Elementary School, Menasha Joint School District
- Lake Superior Elementary School, School District of Superior
- E.W. Luther Elementary School, School District of South Milwaukee
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Wausau School District
