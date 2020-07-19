Records show instances of racism in Burlington School District

BURLINGTON — Discipline records from Burlington Area School District detail multiple incidents in the past four years in which students have been called racial slurs, among other racist incidents.
Despite this, the Pupil Nondiscrimination and Educational Equity Reports filed annually with the Wisconsin Department of Public instruction reflects no discrimination.
Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, contacted DPI to request an investigation after several incidents involving her children.
Initially, the investigation found that BASD had filed the report correctly, but the matter is under review, according to WDPI Nondiscrimination Consultant Paul Sherman.
“This report, first of all, is accurate based on the process and the information that is asked in this report,” Assistant Superintendent Connie Zinnen said. “We as a district have a board policy regarding complaints of discrimination. So, if a parent or student or someone has a concern that they have been discriminated against and they want to file a formal complaint with the district, there is a process for that.”
The Pupil Nondiscrimination and Educational Equity Report, as explained by Sherman, is specific to complaints relating to incidents, rather than the incident in of itself. In order for a complaint to be included in the annual report, Sherman said whomever would want to file a complaint could do so by referencing the nondiscrimination policy set forth by the district in question and said the process could begin verbally, in writing or through email.
“The Burlington Area School District, in accordance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and other Federal and State regulations, hereby declares that it is committed to the principle of equal education and employment opportunity and, accordingly, does not discriminate as to sex, race, color, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital or parental status, sexual orientation, or physical, mental, emotional, or learning disability,” BASD’s discrimination policy reads. “Any inquiries or complaints alleging non-compliance with Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972 or other Federal and State civil rights or non-discrimination regulations shall be referred to the Title IX coordinator of the Burlington Area School District.”
The policy can be found on the district’s website, along with the district specific instructions for filing a complaint, which indicates that a BASD Discrimination Complaint Form must be filled out.
Protest response
On July 1, the district released a letter from Superintendent Stephen Plank ahead of a July 2 protest held by the BCDR. The letter responded to claims made by the Coalition, including claims that racism was occurring on a daily basis.
“The BASD has no evidence to support the assertion about these behaviors having merit,” Plank wrote. “That said, we fully recognize that there are past and present, student-to-student microaggressions that may or may not be intended as racist but inflict harm to others and communicate hostility and negativity.”
When asked about the conflicting discipline records, the district clarified that it only meant to contradict BCDR assertions that racism was a daily occurrence, and recognized that racism was occurring within their district.
“Simply for me to say it was unfounded, it was in response to the frequency and the degree to which it was described by the coalition,” Plank said. “But, I would be naive to think it doesn’t happen.”
The records
To learn more about what was going on in the district, Garbade requested records from the school regarding different racial incidents. She requested emails, disciplinary records and web-search records pertaining to race, which she shared with The Journal Times.
According to disciplinary records from September 2016 to February 2020, there were about 20 race-related incidents district-wide where disciplinary action was taken.
One record details an instant during recess during a soccer game on Feb. 7, 2018 where one student yelled, “Mexicans are idiots, go eat your tacos somewhere else.” This student served an in-school suspension for half a day.
A different record shows that during recess on April 16, 2019, a student shoved another student and called them the N-word. Upon returning to class, the student who did the shoving said to the same student, “I hope I don’t see you again.” The student who did the shoving served a day of in-school suspension as a result.
On Feb. 14, 2020, when a Black student entered a math classroom, another student said, “Watch out, here comes another one of those monkeys.” The student who uttered the racial slur was suspended out of school for a day.
Records also indicate several searches inducing the N-word, among other racial slurs, including five searches being done during the 2019-20 school year.
The whole picture
Garbade, however, said that it is impossible to get the whole picture when looking at reports and has held several of what she called “diversity dinners” to meet with students in the district. Through her own children’s experiences and those shared with her by others in the district, Garbade said a very different picture is painted.
Faith Fisher is one such student, she shared her experiences with the Journal Times. Fisher attended Waller Elementary school, then went through the private school system at St. Mary’s and Catholic Central until her sophomore year. She graduated from Burlington High School in 2017 and is in her third year at UW-La Crosse.
Fisher was born in South Korea and adopted by a White family when she was 8 months old, but spent her entire childhood growing up in Burlington. Fisher said that though she is Asian-American, she always says she is from Burlington, to which people often ask her where she is “really” from. Having experienced racist behavior her whole life, Faith said she has struggled to be comfortable in her own skin and looks.
“The first time I experienced racism as a kid in the school district is when kids would make fun of me for my eyes and my looks — they’d pull their eyes back,” Fisher said.
Fisher also questioned why people of color’s experience was not enough to be evidence of the racism in the district.
Petition response
After organizing and circulating a petition calling on BASD to address racism that received 530 signatures, Melissa Statz met with Plank on July 9 to deliver and discuss the petition. Statz is a 2008 Burlington High School graduate who went on to teach in Chicago before moving back to Burlington with her husband and children. The petition was an agenda item on the July 13 BASD School Board meeting agenda.
Garbade and Statz, who attended the public meeting, said they were disappointed by the School Board’s response. During the meeting, one School Board member spoke regarding the petition.
“I stand behind the work the administration has been doing for quite some time, it’s great that they are keeping us accountable and on our toes and I support the plan we have in place to address these issues,” board member Barry Schmalling said. “I know it doesn’t seem like anything — change is ungraciously slow — but there are a lot of things happening, and unfortunately we are trying to handle how to work things in the middle of a pandemic.”
Garbade, who attempted to speak several times, was told that it was “a public meeting, not a meeting for the public” by Board President Roseanne Hahn.
However, the School Board did vote to begin a partnership with the National Equity Project, which works to “build culture, conditions, and competencies for excellence and equity in districts, schools, classrooms, nonprofit organizations, and communities,” according to the website.
Through the NEP partnership, Zinnen said that a team or task force is being formed, which they also plan to include a members of the coalition in.
“We would love to partner with the district,” said Garbade. “One other thing that concerns us is that the district needs to be completely honest with what is going on. I’m a firm believer in you can’t really address the problem until you first admit there is a problem, and then you assess the magnitude of the problem, just so you know how much work needs to be put into it. I think the partnership with the National Equity Project is a good first step, but it cannot be the only step.”
