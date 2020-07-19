Records show instances of racism in Burlington School District

On Feb. 14, 2020, when a Black student entered a math classroom, another student said, “Watch out, here comes another one of those monkeys.” The student who uttered the racial slur was suspended out of school for a day.

Records also indicate several searches inducing the N-word, among other racial slurs, including five searches being done during the 2019-20 school year.

The whole picture

Garbade, however, said that it is impossible to get the whole picture when looking at reports and has held several of what she called “diversity dinners” to meet with students in the district. Through her own children’s experiences and those shared with her by others in the district, Garbade said a very different picture is painted.

Faith Fisher is one such student, she shared her experiences with the Journal Times. Fisher attended Waller Elementary school, then went through the private school system at St. Mary’s and Catholic Central until her sophomore year. She graduated from Burlington High School in 2017 and is in her third year at UW-La Crosse.