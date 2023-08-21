Teacher turnover surged in Wisconsin in 2023 as record numbers of teachers moved between districts, and the most teachers since 2012 left public school classrooms altogether, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Turnover overall from 2009-23 was more prevalent among teachers of color than their white counterparts, in districts serving vulnerable student populations, and among rural school districts as well as those with the lowest enrollment.

Turnover was caused to a greater extent by teachers exiting public school classrooms altogether, rather than moving between districts.

The report relies on a sweeping analysis of public school staffing data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction going back to 2009, which researchers used to determine teacher turnover rates for individual districts and the state as a whole.

The forum’s analysis examined nearly 116,000 teachers at about 450 school districts and other K-12 entities over a 15-year period. From 2009-23, the forum found an average of 11.5% of the state’s teachers turned over each year.

Coming into the 2022-23 school year (referred to as 2023 in the report), turnover rose to 15.8% — the highest percentage during the years studied.

The 2023 rate included both the highest levels on record of teachers moving between districts and the second-highest levels of teachers leaving Wisconsin public school classrooms for some other pursuit.

While teacher turnover is not always harmful, high levels of it can affect district operations, and research suggests that it can also affect outcomes for students and schools.

“This effect is especially concerning given our findings that turnover is highest in precisely those schools where students face the biggest challenges and might benefit the most from a stable environment in which to learn,” the report found. “As students recover from the worst of pandemic disruption, that stability may be even more important.”

To further understand statewide teacher turnover, WPF broke it down into two categories.

The first is “moves,” or teachers who move from one Wisconsin district in one year to teach in another Wisconsin district the next year. The other is “leaves,” or teachers who are present in the state public school data one year but do not show up as teachers in the data at all the next year.

Additional findings include:

Teacher leaves outnumber moves: The average statewide teacher move rate in the period studied was 2.9%, while the average statewide leave rate was 8.0%

Wisconsin’s leave rate ranged from a low of 6.4% in 2011 to a high of 10.4% in 2012. This 2012 high was tied to Act 10 and was likely driven by a one-time increase in retirements. The leave rate in 2023 was nearly as high at 10.1%.

Although it never surpassed the rate of teachers leaving, Wisconsin’s average rate of teachers moving increased during the period studied, from 1.1% in 2010 to 4.7% in 2023.

Rural, urban retention challenges differ: The report highlights how teacher retention strategies may need to vary depending on their location.

Urban districts’ primary concern may be teachers leaving the public school classroom or the state entirely.

“Rural districts are not spared from this concern, the report found, “but must also contend with simultaneously having a greater risk of losing their teachers to other Wisconsin districts.”

Teachers of color most affected: Turnover among white teachers, who make up the great majority of the state’s educator workforce, was slightly below the overall state average during the period studied.

Meanwhile, turnover among teachers of color was substantially higher. This may reflect, in part, the fact that the state’s Black teachers (who experienced the highest levels of turnover on average) are concentrated in districts with high turnover rates for teachers of all races.

Turnover among teachers of color is of particular concern due to documented benefits from their presence for all students, and especially students of color.

Widespread challenge: All types of districts studied experienced at least 10% turnover on average during the years studied, indicating the widespread nature of the issue.

That said, in districts with high shares of students of color and high levels of economic disadvantage, teachers are more likely to turn over. Such districts serve the very student groups with the most to gain from lower turnover.

Donors versus recipients: WPF analysis bolsters a long-held belief that some districts in rural — and to a lesser extent in urban — areas function as “donor” districts by losing more teachers to other districts than they gain.

Meanwhile, “recipient” districts are predominantly in suburban areas.

The report also includes a section that analyzes key turnover findings for the state’s largest school district, Milwaukee Public Schools.

The average teacher turnover rate for MPS was 15.4% for the time period studied and was driven largely by “leaves” of teachers from the district.

The leave rate of teachers in MPS over the period studied was 13.4%, compared to a move rate of only 2%. In fact, the MPS move rate was below the statewide average move rate of 2.9%.

The increase in teacher turnover does not appear to be unique to Wisconsin — and in the wake of the pandemic and the current economy, elevated turnover rates extend beyond the world of education.

Still, it warrants concern due to the potential impacts on students.

Possible responses may include increasingly popular “grow your own” teacher recruitment programs; affordable housing policies; grant programs that send flexible funds to districts at greatest risk for educator workforce issues; attaching financial incentives to hard-to-staff classrooms, schools, and districts; and improved working conditions.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum is the state’s leading source of nonpartisan, independent research on state and local public policy.