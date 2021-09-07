Rebel Golf Outing Committee announces scholarship recipients

RACINE — The Rebel Golf Outing Committee recently awarded $10,500 in scholarships to graduating seniors of Horlick High School.

“We are very pleased to be able to support these five outstanding graduates of Horlick High School as they continue their education beyond high school,” Dave Kamm said, president of the Rebel Golf Outing Committee.

The Bob Evans Leadership Award scholarship was awarded to Elizabeth Hanstedt in the amount of $2,500. Hanstedt will be attending the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

The two George and Toni Chardukian scholarships in the amount of $2,000 were awarded to Karime Martinez-Ponce, who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Crystal Ruvalcaba, who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The two Rebel Golf Outing scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each were awarded to Tony Pitrof, who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Joe Prudhom, who will be attending UW-Parkside.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0