RACINE — The R.E.A.L. School robotics team is ready for its next challenge.
Students and their families gathered for the viewing of the 2019 FIRST Robotics Challenge announcement on Jan. 5. There were more than 19,000 viewers in over 146 watch parties nationwide patiently awaiting the reveal of this year’s robotics challenge.
This year’s theme is “Destination: Deep Space.” From now until March, robotics students across the country, including students from The R.E.A.L. School, will brainstorm, design and build a robot. The R.E.A.L. Robotics team No. 6807 will compete in North Dakota and Milwaukee.
