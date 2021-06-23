Reading to strengthen bonds with children

After switching between remote learning, in-person education and hybrid learning, this most unique school year has ended. It has been a rollercoaster of a year.

What can be done to provide security for children in an unpredictable year and at the same time prevent “summer learning loss”?

Reading together is a wonderful way to provide the security of a warm, loving relationship and extend learning throughout the summer.

Research shows that a strong relationship with an adult helps children to manage and adjust to stressful events.

Reading is one way to strengthening the bond with the child in your life.

Reading together is a calm, nurturing experience. The child has your full attention. They feel special, important and loved. Here are some tips for reading aloud that focus on strengthening the adult-child relationship and increase learning opportunities for the child.

When reading together, select topics that are of interest to the child. Follow the child’s lead. Read only as long as the child is interested. Make up a story to go with the pictures. Be dramatic. Vary your tone. Be silly. Talk about the pictures. Make reading fun.