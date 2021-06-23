Reading to strengthen bonds with children

After switching between remote learning, in-person education and hybrid learning, this most unique school year has ended. It has been a rollercoaster of a year.
What can be done to provide security for children in an unpredictable year and at the same time prevent “summer learning loss”?
Reading together is a wonderful way to provide the security of a warm, loving relationship and extend learning throughout the summer.
Research shows that a strong relationship with an adult helps children to manage and adjust to stressful events.
Reading is one way to strengthening the bond with the child in your life.
Reading together is a calm, nurturing experience. The child has your full attention. They feel special, important and loved. Here are some tips for reading aloud that focus on strengthening the adult-child relationship and increase learning opportunities for the child.
When reading together, select topics that are of interest to the child. Follow the child’s lead. Read only as long as the child is interested. Make up a story to go with the pictures. Be dramatic. Vary your tone. Be silly. Talk about the pictures. Make reading fun.
Ask questions about the story that encourage children to use their imaginations and have no one right answer — “What do you think is going to happen next?” “What would you do if that happened to you?” “What do you like about this book?” “What do you see on this page?” Encourage your child to talk about the story. Children are more involved when reading includes conversation.
“Soft-skills” are developed and strengthened through reading. Children learn listening, friendship and problem-solving skills through books. Reading also improves memory, focus and imagination. These skills are important for healthy relationships and school success.
Reading books is typically what people think of when reading is suggested. There are many opportunities to read aloud with children. Read signs when driving. Read labels at the grocery story. Read recipes when cooking. Read social media posts and text messages that are of interest to your children. Read books outside, at the park or while waiting for appointments.
Daily reading time recommendations vary, with 15 or 20 minutes a day suggested, depending on the source. Find ways to read with your children during normal routines. Five minutes of reading throughout the day quickly adds up to 15 to 20 minutes of total reading time.
Fit visits to the library into your summer schedule to combine relationship building time and reading. The Racine Public Library is open and providing children’s programming.
Programs, resources
Here is the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, Parenting the Preschooler Newsletter Reading Readiness article: fyi.extension.wisc.edu/parentingthepreschooler/files/2021/04/PTP-Reading-Readiness-final.pdf
Extension is offering a "Discipline vs. Punishment" workshop on July 21 and "Raising Helpful Toddlers" on Aug. 10. See Summer Parent Programs at racine.extension.wisc.edu/2021/05/03/summer-parenting-programs.
For more information, visit racine.extension.wisc.edu, call 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com.
Extension partners with local organizations to conduct workshops for parents and early care and education professionals.
Pam Wedig-Kirsch is a school readiness and family resiliency educator for UW-Madison, Division of Extension, Racine County.