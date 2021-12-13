RACINE — Beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss once wrote “the more you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

It’s true. Reading is the foundation of a child’s education and that’s why the Racine Unified School District is asking you to join them as they put their focus on early literacy.

The District is dedicating a whole host of resources to early literacy because it is the foundation every child needs to learn and grow. Investments include new supports, a virtual 1:1 tutoring system that assesses young readers to meet them where they’re at, and the hiring of new early literacy educational assistants who will be trained and equipped with proven reading intervention resources to support young readers.

Family involvement

The reason the district wants the rest of the community to get involved in this effort too is because early literacy skills begin developing before children ever get to kindergarten.

“Family involvement in early reading is one of the greatest investments we can make for children,” said Maggie Morgan, a reading specialist with the Racine Unified School District. “Investing in reading early provides an easier transition to school and helps prevent reading and writing difficulties early in a child’s education. Which, in turn, prevents school drop out later on in a child’s education.”

Helping lay the foundation to become successful readers does not need to be expensive or difficult. Reading aloud with children often is one of the easiest ways to start fostering a love for books and language. It boosts children’s vocabulary, improves their comprehension and can even begin to teach them letters and words.

“It can be as simple as reading with your children often, talking with them, providing paper and writing utensils, and playing fun alphabet songs and games,” Morgan said.

Parents and caregivers looking for further assistance growing their young readers need to look no further than RUSD’s Raising Readers hub, housed on rusd.org. This community resource features early literacy tips and videos, a guide on where to find free books, upcoming literacy and book giveaway events, videos of people reading books aloud and more.

Book giveaway

During the month of December, one event the community can look forward to is the annual Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center Book Giveaway. It takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. In addition to the books, children can look forward to a visit with Santa and autographs from Racine police officers and firefighters.

Raising Readers Hub

The district is also offering some ways to incorporate reading and writing into holiday preparations and celebrations. From reading “Christmas Cookie Day” by Tara Knudson and making holiday bookmarks to telling stories about your own family traditions and reading cookie recipes, there are so many activities to continue raising readers despite the busy holiday season.

This initiative by RUSD to get Racine’s youngest community members developing early literacy skills is continuing to evolve and expand, so check out the Raising Readers Hub regularly and often at rusd.org/families/raising-readers and share how you’re raising readers using #RUraisingareader.

