RACINE — Alex Riley knew progress was occurring when the student looked forward to meeting and carried herself in a more confident manner.

The first grade student was initially nervous for reading lessons. As she improved, though, the student was excited to learn, eventually asking for additional reading material as the school year went on.

The first grader was one of 10 West Ridge Elementary students Riley worked with last school year through Wisconsin Reading Corps.

Riley was one of 27 Reading Corps tutors who worked with about 500 students in the Racine Unified School District in the 2022-23 school year, and Reading Corps plans to have more tutors at RUSD in the upcoming school year to help elementary school students improve their literacy skills.

In 2023-24, Reading Corps aims to have 34 tutors at RUSD who will help 550 students.

“With just a third of Wisconsin students achieving reading proficiency by third grade, the need for tutors is greater than ever,” Itzel Galindo, executive director of Wisconsin Reading Corps programs, said in a news release. “We are very excited to be expanding our reach in Racine this year. With an added boost from tutors, students can make incredible progress.”

Wisconsin Reading Corps plans to add tutors at Goodland Montessori, Jefferson Lighthouse and Jerstad-Agerholm schools in 2023-24, meaning tutors will be at all 16 RUSD elementary schools.

Mallory Umar, RUSD assistant director of curriculum and instruction, had the goal of expanding Reading Corps to every elementary school, and she is proud it will happen later this year.

“I can’t say enough about the impact of Reading Corps,” Umar said in an email. “Our partnership with the program is invaluable.”

Working to improve literacy

Last year was Riley’s first with Reading Corps, and she worked at West Ridge for five hours every school day. She assisted 10 students in kindergarten through third grade, meeting daily with them for 20 minutes in individual lessons.

Riley said there was never a dull moment, and she enjoyed getting to know students and staff in West Ridge’s supportive atmosphere.

“I genuinely loved what I was doing each day,” Riley said. “It never felt boring or mundane, and I loved the relationships that I got to build with my students.”

Working with Reading Corps is one of several ways RUSD is trying to improve early childhood literacy.

Other ways include Title I instructors helping students at some schools and a curriculum that RUSD began using in the 2021-22 school year that focuses on the “science of reading,” which emphasizes rules and learning letters and sounds.

In the 2021-22 school year, 54.1% of RUSD students were below basic in English language arts, according to data from the state Department of Public Instruction.

In 2027, RUSD aims to have 75% of pre-K through third grade students meet internal reading proficiency benchmarks.

“Our goal is to have all students perform at a level that does not require intense intervention by the time they reach third grade,” according to RUSD’s 2027 strategic plan.

The school district and entities like Reading Corps focus on young students because of the foundational nature of reading in education.

Students generally learn to read from kindergarten through second grade and read to learn starting in third grade.

If students are behind in their reading ability in third grade and beyond, that could negatively impact their work in all courses.

“Every day you come across information, and it’s incredibly important to learn and know the information that you are reading,” Riley said. “I think there’s power behind that.”

Supporting students

Riley loved to read as a kid and had teaching experience before Reading Corps. She previously worked at a Montessori school and a children’s clinic and wanted to try something new.

After successfully applying for Reading Corps and receiving training, Riley started working at West Ridge.

The goal of the individual sessions is for students to meet a target set by Reading Corps. The type of reading intervention depends on the student.

It took time for Riley to become familiar with the various interventions, student personalities and school schedule.

“The first couple weeks, there is a learning curve,” Riley said. “I felt like after the first month, I was hitting the ground running.”

Riley worked with the West Ridge reading specialist and classroom teachers on student progress and ways to help them.

If students reach the Reading Corps target, they no longer meet daily with tutors, but there are weekly check-ins to make sure students’ reading abilities are still progressing.

Most of the lessons are from Reading Corps materials, but Riley tried to have students occasionally pick something they were interested in so that reading felt like less of a chore.

Riley stressed the importance of continuously using positive reinforcement to encourage students, even if a particular lesson didn’t go well.

“The most challenging part of the job, I think, is having to remind yourself that you need to be your students’ cheerleader no matter what,” Riley said. “I think you have to put your needs aside to support your students. They’re going through so much at that age … One negative interaction with your student can set your relationship back or the progress you’re doing, and you don’t want that to happen.”

Riley said the best part of the job is seeing students’ “personalities blossom” and confidence grow, like the first grader who eventually looked forward to lessons.

Riley will return to West Ridge as a Reading Corps tutor in 2023-24, with additional colleagues at more RUSD schools.

“I had a blast last year, and I’m really looking forward to having a blast again this year,” Riley said.

