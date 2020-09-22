RCT offers virtual theatre classes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — School might look a little different this fall, but virtual theater classes from the Racine Children’s Theatre are still full of fun and learning. Students can engage in singing and acting online, from the comfort of their own home. Some classes consist of prerecorded modules and others offer face-to-face engagement through Google Classroom and Zoom.

RCT has also partnered with Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove for even more online offerings.

In addition, “Super Happy Awesome News!,” a virtual children’s musical, will be part of the class offerings. Written to be rehearsed and performed in student’s homes, the final production will be livestreamed for audiences to enjoy. Classes begin Monday, Oct. 5, and space is limited. Visit the Racine Theatre Guild’s website, racinetheatre.org, or call 262-633-4218 for more information and to sign-up.

Programs/classes are as follows:

Creative Kids — $50, ages three to five from Oct. 5 to Nov. 20. Creative movement plays an integral role in a child’s development. This class provides an opportunity for the youngest artists to explore the space around them through stories, music, movement and crafts. It’s playtime with a purpose. This class consists of pre-recorded instructional videos that can be viewed at your own pace within the provided class dates.

Groovin’ with Pete the Cat — $50, for grades first through third from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 8-Nov. 19. Enter the fun and fantastic world of “Pete the Cat.” Students will use theater games and exercises to explore the basics of acting. Each session we’ll go on a groovin’ adventure using “Pete the Cat” books as a springboard and expand our ability to tell a story using the tools of every actor: our voice, body and imagination. Zoom sessions will include character creation, theater terminology, costume and scene design, story creating and a virtual performance. The final session will include a performance which will be recorded, edited and then sent to students to watch and share with family.

Coming Soon to a Theater Near You — $50, for grades four through six from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 7-Nov. 18. Participants will create a movie trailer for a movie that doesn’t exist except in one’s imagination. Students will dream up a new movie and then create a trailer for it which will include a narrator, music and the film’s highlights. Throughout this process, students will focus on the storytelling aspect of film trailers. Using theater games, improvisation activities, writing lessons and story-board drawing, students will work on the theatrical side of movie trailers. Students’ trailers will then be recorded and edited to share with family members.

Writing Out Loud — $50, for grades six through 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 6-Nov. 17. Participants combine imagination, creativity, writing and performing into one session. This class is designed to ignite the playwrights and actors in us all. Students will learn how to create a believable character and how to build a scene. Using theater games, improvisation activities and writing lessons, students will compose and produce their own original works. Students will also explore the important technical aspects of virtual performing. Students’ plays will then be recorded and edited to share with family members.

ASL Musical Theater — $50, for grades seven through 10 from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 7-Nov. 18. American Sign Language is a visual and expressive mode of communication that enhances the musical theater experience. We can’t sing together but let’s sign together. Students will learn ASL to Broadway musical songs. Once students learn the song they will learn basic choreography. Incorporating ASL and movement, students will sign and perform virtually together. The final session will include a performance that will be recorded, edited, and then sent to students to watch and share with family and friends.

Super Happy Awesome News! A Virtual Musical — $100, for grades six through nine from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 5-Nov. 23. Two siblings launch rival good news networks and find themselves competing for the title of happiest news show. Soon, their correspondents are in a whirlwind of ecstatic musical reporting — from joyful weather forecasts, to cheerful cooking segments and blissful political updates. But, when vulnerability starts peeking through the euphoric facade, they’re left wondering: is there room for raw honesty on a super happy broadcast? In this new virtual musical, each actor will rehearse scenes, songs and choreography in live, virtual workshops. They will then individually video record and upload their performances. Performances will be compiled and broadcast to a public audience.

