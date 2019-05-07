RAYMOND — A new Little Free Library at Raymond School, 2659 76th Street, will share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.
The mini-library idea is to take a book and leave a book in return. Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small, front-yard book exchanges number 36,000 around the world in 70 countries from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan.
Raymond School will host a grand opening party Thursday for its Little Free Library. It is open to the public.
The celebration will occur simultaneously with the monthly senior breakfast.
Students cook and serve the breakfast and provide entertainment along with sharing newsworthy information about the school and the local community. This grand opening ceremony will include a brief dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Refreshments and sweet treats will be served in the cafe after the ceremony.
“Our Little Free Library doesn’t just belong to us, it belongs to the whole town,” said Stacy Stock, a seventh- and eighth-grade English teacher at Raymond School. “It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring joy, a little more community connection, inspire lifelong readers of all ages and offer the chance to share the love of reading with others.”
The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and the American Library Association. Reader’s Digest named the libraries one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love about America.” Each year, nearly 10 million books are shared in Little Free Libraries. To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.
