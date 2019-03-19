RAYMOND — Parents, siblings and teachers listened rapt with attention as first-grade author Anderson Bauer read aloud his story called “The Biggest Dinosaur Ever.” The dinosaur was eventually defeated by United States Army and Air Force, but came back as a ghost.
Anderson was one of more than 40 students who read their self-authored and illustrated books at Raymond School, 2659 76th St., last week during a celebration of the PBS Kids Go Writers contest, which all the students entered.
The stories serve as keepsakes, as well as time capsules of sorts that might help the student remember a specific point in his childhood, long into the future.
“It really captures their personalities and interests,” said Lynn Chars, PBS Kids Go Writer’s Club organizer at Raymond School.
During the March 11 event, Raymond School celebrated the 25th anniversary of the contest itself, as well as the 16th anniversary of Raymond student participation in it.
The contest
The contest, which changed its name from Reading Rainbow Young Writers and Illustrators Contest to The PBS Kids Writers Contest in 2010, accepts self-authored and illustrated books submitted by kindergarten through third grade students living in the Milwaukee PBS viewing area. Administered by Milwaukee PBS, the contest winners are featured in vignettes on channels 10 and 36.
Over the past 16 years, Raymond students have submitted 724 stories, and 63 of those were selected as winners. This year’s winners are set to be announced in early May.
Raymond student participation started in 2003 when then-first-grade student Lauren Chars (Lynn’s daughter), entered the contest with her book “The Gift of Reading.” Lauren was a winner, which inspired her mother to work with others at the school to create a program to help more students create their own books to enter in the contest.
The number of student authors continued to grow, with an average of 40 to 50 each year. There were 45 this year.
“It has been a phenomenal experience to see it grow,” Lynn Chars said.
Some of the goals of the contest, as well as the club at Raymond, are to foster skills in reading, writing and illustrating and for the students to learn what it takes to create a book from scratch. The club leaders focus on ensuring that every student who completes their story feels like a winner.
“The completed story is the real prize,” said Lauren Chars, who still helps out with the club.
The students in the club meet once a week for six weeks, culminating with the public reading and celebration, which Lynn Chars said helps to build student confidence.
During club hours, students do things like story brainstorming and learning how to bind their books. They can do additional work on the stories and illustrations at home.
Many former student authors in grades five through eight volunteer to help the younger students after they age out of the contest themselves.
A handful of former Raymond School authors, most of them now high school and college students, attended the March 11 program with their old books in hand.
Others honored during the program include Julie Hill Lehr and Debra Kunath of Milwaukee PBS and Lynn Chars’ fellow writing club leaders, Jill Peterson and Debbie Shore.
