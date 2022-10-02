Raymond Elementary School PTO hosts Fall Festival for the second time

YORKVILLE — It was a great time for a good cause on Saturday as Raymond Elementary School PTO hosted its second annual Fall Festival at the Racine County Fairgrounds.

There were games and crafts for the kids, food, beer, two live bands and a bounce house, to name just a few of the activities at the family-friendly event. Regulars from the farmers market, held at the school, were also on hand.

Megan Rios, who is president of the PTO (parent teacher organization), said the money raised will go toward supporting activities at the school that are not always in the budget, such as the buses for field trips and supplies for classrooms so teachers do not have to dip into their own pockets to pay for extras.

The event last year raised $24,000, which went a long way toward the $34,000 spent on various activities — including the teacher appreciation week.

“We love our teachers,” Rios said. “And we just go crazy and give them the royal treatment.”

Anna Thornton, vice president of the Raymond School PTO, chairs the committee for teacher appreciation week.

“They’re just outstanding,” she said of the school's teachers.

The Raymond School PTO also hosts a Valentine's Day Carnival that is free for the students, with cupcakes and prizes, along with a trunk-or-treat at Halloween, and a holiday shop that is popular with the students.

The organization is also looking to the future and trying to save money toward extra playground equipment, which Rios described as “astronomically expensive.” In the past, the PTO has been able to purchase a stage, sound systems, and at one point iPads for the students: some of the bigger purchases, she said.

Rios said the PTO is working to supplement the school’s budget but also to keep the costs for activities off parents while ensuring the students have a good time.

“I went to Raymond School as a kid, and I loved it, and I knew my daughter had to go there, too,” Rios said. “We had all of these fun things, but when we started back they did not have as many of those fun things, so we’ve been trying to bring them back.”

For more information Visit raymond.k12.wi.us/support-raymond-school/pto

The PTO is open to anyone who has a student at Raymond Elementary School or who is a teacher. There is a four-member board that oversees activities as well as parent volunteers.

Rios said everyone is welcome to join the meetings.