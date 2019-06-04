SOMERS — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association will award two University of Wisconsin-Parkside students with newly-implemented scholarships at a special luncheon event June 12 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine.
Amy Hughes will be awarded the $3,000 RAREA/UW-Parkside scholarship and Brantina daSilva will be awarded the $5,000 Martenas Family scholarship. These two students were selected by a scholarship committee in late April, and will receive their awards at the RAREA June 12 luncheon.
The RAREA/UW-Parkside scholarship is funded by RAREA membership dues, while the Martenas Family scholarship is funded by the Martenas family and awarded through RAREA. The RAREA/UW-Parkside scholarship was designed to support junior students in the UW-Parkside Institute of Professional Educator Development program and will be given out annually, starting this year.
Peggy James, dean of the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies at UW-Parkside, helped coordinate the scholarship. Denise Olstinske, a UW-Parkside program manager in the college, participated in the selection process for the Martenas Family scholarship.
