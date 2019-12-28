RAREA to award 6 scholarships to local students

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association is offering six scholarships to Racine Unified School District seniors and University of Wisconsin-Parkside teacher education (IPED program) students who plan to pursue a career in teaching.

Three $1,500 RAREA scholarships and one $2,000 Anna and Walter Stenavich Memorial scholarships will be awarded to deserving high school students. Two scholarships are earmarked fro UW-Parkside students: the $5,000 Martenas Family Scholarship and one $3,000 RAREA scholarship.

Applications are available online through the high schools' websites and the UW-Parkside IPED website. Completed applications including letters of recommendation, transcripts and personal essays are due Feb. 27 to high school student counselors. Parkside students have through March 14 to submited applications to: Tom Fugate, RAREA scholarship committee, 6028 Quaker Hill Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406.

For more information or to ask any questions, call Fugate at 262-886-2727.