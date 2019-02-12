RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association is accepting applications for four scholarships for Racine Unified School District seniors who will pursue teaching in their college major.
Three $1500 RAREA scholarships and one $2000 Anna & Walter Stenavich Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to deserving students at the annual Scholarship Banquet in June. Students interested in applying should see their high school counselor for an application.
Completed applications accompanied by letters of recommendation, transcript and personal essay are due February 28th to the student’s counselor.
Questions about these scholarships may be directed to Tom Fugate, Scholarship Committee, 262-886-2727.
