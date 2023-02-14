RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association is offering scholarships to senior students in Racine Unified School District high schools who will pursue a career in education at the college of their choice. Awards of $2,000 will be given to selected students.

Two online scholarships are also available to University of Wisconsin-Parkside students who have completed their third year in the Institute of Professional Educator Development. The Martenas Family Scholarship grants $5,000 to the most highly qualified student, and the RAREA/UW-Parkside scholarship offers $3,000.

Applications are are due by March 15. To apply, see a school counselor or go to bit.ly/40UIFMG.