RAREA honors outstanding volunteer

RACINE — Retired elementary teacher Jeff Siuta was honored as Volunteer of the Year for service to the community by the Racine Area Retired Educators Association (RAREA) at its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 8 at Roma Lodge. The recognition of Jeff’s service was originally scheduled for the group’s 2020 holiday luncheon, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Since his retirement from the Racine Unified School District in 2009, Siuta has devoted most of his volunteer hours to various forms of community building. Within a week of retirement, he signed on with Habitat for Humanity, where he has helped build some 50 houses and now serves as board vice president.

Siuta has collected recyclables from Habitat construction sites and other sources which are repurposed in student art projects at Julian Thomas Elementary School.

Through his involvement as a board member with the West Racine Alliance and the West Racine Working Group, Siuta has been active in event and infrastructure planning for the West Racine community, including the Farmers Market, Highway 20 reconstruction project, and maintenance and repair of the Santa Chalet.

He helped construct raised plant beds at N. Owen Davies Community Garden, co-managed a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) pick-up site and contributed produce information and recipes to the Pinehold Gardens CSA newsletter.

Additionally, Siuta serves on the Board of Trustees at Olympia Brown Church.

In total, Siuta is credited with 1,226 hours of community service in 2019, the last year in which RAREA tracked members’ volunteer hours. However, during the pandemic he has remained active — as restrictions allowed — in each of the areas cited. In fact, a more recent service undertaken since the 2019 tally is his collaboration with his wife Mary to make and distribute free masks for preschool and elementary students.

