RAREA awards scholarships

Kara Breidenbach, UW-Parkside, Martenas Family Scholarship for $5,000. After one year as a business major, Breidenbach was back on the teaching track with a goal to teach middle school English. This decision was reinforced and Breidenbach’s interpersonal skills honed by her employment with the Department of Admissions at UW-Parkside. As a UW-Parkside orientation leader, she provided guidance to small groups of incoming students of diverse backgrounds, and also did presentations to large groups comprised of students, families, faculty and staff. As a campus ambassador since 2018, Breidenbach has conducted hundreds of campus tours, resolved student issues related to university admissions, and communicated with schools and organizations in organizing campus visits. She is an editor for the Ranger News and an officer in the Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society. Breidenbach has maintained a 3.886 GPA and has been named to the dean’s list and provost’s list. She took part in clinical placements in the past school year at St. Catherine’s, Bradford, Gilmore Fine Arts and Waterford.