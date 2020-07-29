RAREA awards scholarships

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association recently selected seven students from a pool of 14 applicants for this year’s scholarship awards.
Together the seven future teachers — five high school students and two University of Wisconsin-Parkside students — received a total of $16,000 in scholarship awards. In lieu of the usual short acceptance speech at a banquet, the students were asked to supply a video in which they expressed their thanks to parents, teachers who had inspired them and announced the school they will be attending in the fall. The individual videos were then collected and streamed online for RAREA members to view. Scholarship recipients are:
- Sierra Sansudsavat, UW-Parkside, RAREA/UW-Parkside Scholarship for $3,000. Sansudsavat is a volunteer English as a second language tutor for refugee students from Myanmar and tutors local eighth-grade students. In addition to her extracurricular volunteer activities, Sansudsavat is committed to her path to becoming an educator. She has been named to the dean’s list and provost list, and is scheduled to receive licensure in elementary education as well as English as a second Learner in spring 2021. Sansudsavat is most interested in ESL as she has a passion for teaching to and learning from children of different cultural backgrounds.
- Alvin Levie, Horlick High School, RAREA Scholarship for $1,500. Levie plans to pursue a career in teaching chemistry. In addition to high achievement in high school and graduating a year early, Levie was a high honors athlete for his entire high school experience. His activities included power lifting, volleyball, track and field, golf, Skills USA officer and Youth Empowered in Struggle (YES). In addition to athletics, Levie’s community volunteering included National Night Out block party, and Get-Out-The-Vote where Alvin served as captain of a van team to turn out low frequency voters. Levie also volunteered in Youth Empowered in Struggling planning the celebrations for Martin Luther King Day and Mexican Independence Day, which included several rallies and marches within the community.
- Charles Shilhavy, Horlick High School, RAREA Scholarship for $1,500. Shilhavy plans to pursue a career in teaching music. Shilhavy was a high achiever in high school, and found time to be involved with many extracurricular activities. He was in the Orchestra, Concert Band, Jazz Band, more than seven musicals, the Madrigal Renaissance Feast, World Strides Heritage Festivals, WSMA solo and ensemble, National Honors Society, Tri-Honor’s Society (music), Positive Impact (community tutoring) and Link Crew.
- Christopher Eaton, Case High School, Anna and Walter Stenavich Memorial Scholarship for $2,000. Eaton plans to pursue a career in music education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He graduated first in his class at Case and earned an IB full diploma with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Eaton was a musical standout and an accomplished pianist, organist and vocalist. He participated in nine musicals in six years, was a member of Master Singers each year and served as president of the the Case Choir and National Honor Society.
- Joshua Leonard, Case High School, RAREA Scholarship for $1,500. Leonard plans to pursue a career in teaching at a University of Wisconsin school. Leonard’s grades improved substantially during his four years at Case going from 2.88 at the end of his sophomore year to 3.75 at the end of his senior year. He was on Case’s wrestling, volleyball and baseball teams, and a volunteer for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Koos4Kids and Education Pathway.
Kara Breidenbach, UW-Parkside, Martenas Family Scholarship for $5,000. After one year as a business major, Breidenbach was back on the teaching track with a goal to teach middle school English. This decision was reinforced and Breidenbach’s interpersonal skills honed by her employment with the Department of Admissions at UW-Parkside. As a UW-Parkside orientation leader, she provided guidance to small groups of incoming students of diverse backgrounds, and also did presentations to large groups comprised of students, families, faculty and staff. As a campus ambassador since 2018, Breidenbach has conducted hundreds of campus tours, resolved student issues related to university admissions, and communicated with schools and organizations in organizing campus visits. She is an editor for the Ranger News and an officer in the Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society. Breidenbach has maintained a 3.886 GPA and has been named to the dean’s list and provost’s list. She took part in clinical placements in the past school year at St. Catherine’s, Bradford, Gilmore Fine Arts and Waterford.
- Megan McGinnis, Case High School, Martha M. Trautmann Memorial Scholarship for $1,500. McGinnis plans to pursue a career in teaching. She volunteered in classrooms at Jefferson Elementary, Steven Bull Fine Arts Elementary and in a Case High School special needs class. McGinnis has been an instructor in dance technique and choreography at a local dance school. Her extracurricular activities include a service mission in Costa Rica and student government at Case High School and Mitchell Middle School. McGinnis lists the University of New Orleans as her first choice school to attend next fall.
