RAREA awards scholarships to local students

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association announced the recipients of its 2021 scholarships, presented annually to aspiring educators.
Five scholarships totaling $14,000 were awarded. Recipients are:
- Martha M. Trautmann Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Roushia, a 2021 Park High School graduate.
- Martenas Family Scholarship: Andres Castrejon, third-year UW-Parkside teacher education student.
- RAREA Scholarships: Lilly Ann Mayberry and Emily Richter, third-year UW-Parkside teacher education students; and Peyton Quillin, third-year student at Carthage Collage.
A student who graduated near the top of her class, Roushia was a varsity athlete in volleyball and softball, first chair cellist in Park’s orchestra, an academy ambassador, Positive Impact leader mentoring fourth-graders, National Honor Society member and community volunteer. She plans to pursue a career in special education.
Castrejon is pursuing a career in secondary education. Both his volunteer and professional activities reflect his resolve to serve others. As a member of Refuge One in Chicago, he spent a summer helping a Sudanese family accommodate to life in America. At UW-Parkside, he is on the executive board of the Spanish and Culture Club. Castrejon is on track to become the first graduate to be triple-certified in history/social studies, ESL and bilingual education.
Mayberry’s commitment to individuality, equity, inclusion and social justice can be keys to her future teaching successes and the positive impact she can have on her school community. She has a goal to continue her education in graduate school, and also to soak in as much knowledge as possible through experiential learning.
Richter is enthusiastic about education and children’s developmental needs. She is very attentive to children’s needs and always seeks out creative ways to assist them in their educational and social-emotional needs.
Quillin has expressed her commitment to earning her degree in special education. She has experiences as a student aide in a disabilities classroom, volunteering with Special Olympics and played a role in the Carthage Pals and Partners program of the Boys and Girls Club. She has been involved in many extracurricular activities at Carthage.
Ordinarily, scholarship winners are introduced to the RAREA membership at a June luncheon. This year’s recipients submitted brief introductory video clips which were compiled and made available to RAREA members online.