RAREA awards scholarships to local students

Mayberry’s commitment to individuality, equity, inclusion and social justice can be keys to her future teaching successes and the positive impact she can have on her school community. She has a goal to continue her education in graduate school, and also to soak in as much knowledge as possible through experiential learning.

Richter is enthusiastic about education and children’s developmental needs. She is very attentive to children’s needs and always seeks out creative ways to assist them in their educational and social-emotional needs.

Quillin has expressed her commitment to earning her degree in special education. She has experiences as a student aide in a disabilities classroom, volunteering with Special Olympics and played a role in the Carthage Pals and Partners program of the Boys and Girls Club. She has been involved in many extracurricular activities at Carthage.

Ordinarily, scholarship winners are introduced to the RAREA membership at a June luncheon. This year’s recipients submitted brief introductory video clips which were compiled and made available to RAREA members online.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0