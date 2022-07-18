RAREA awards annual scholarships

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association (RAREA) recently awarded scholarships to 2022 graduates. Three seniors from Racine public high schools and two UW-Parkside students in the teacher education program were awarded one-time scholarships ranging from $1,500 to $5,000 at the association’s scholarship banquet June 8 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall.
Since 2001 when the RAREA scholarship program was started, more $140,000 has been given to support future teachers from Racine. These awards are made possible by member donations and other contributions from friends of education.
This year’s RAREA scholarship winners are:
- Solana Alvino, Park High School, $1,500 RAREA Scholarship.
- Josephine Rush, Case High School, $2,000 Anna & Walter Stenavich Memorial Scholarship.
- Josephine Weisensel, Horlick High School, $2,000 Martha M. Trautmann Memorial Scholarship.
- Ty Randell, UW-Parkside $3,000 RAREA Scholarship.
- Estreya Ricchio, UW-Parkside $5,000 Martenas Family Scholarship.