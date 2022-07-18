 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RAREA awards annual scholarships

  • 0
RAREA scholarship winners

Racine Area Retired Educators Association scholarship recipients are, from left, Ty Randell, Estreya Ricchio, Solana Alvino, Josephine Rush and Josephine Weisensel.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association (RAREA) recently awarded scholarships to 2022 graduates. Three seniors from Racine public high schools and two UW-Parkside students in the teacher education program were awarded one-time scholarships ranging from $1,500 to $5,000 at the association’s scholarship banquet June 8 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall.

Since 2001 when the RAREA scholarship program was started, more $140,000 has been given to support future teachers from Racine. These awards are made possible by member donations and other contributions from friends of education.

This year’s RAREA scholarship winners are:

  • Solana Alvino, Park High School, $1,500 RAREA Scholarship.
  • Josephine Rush, Case High School, $2,000 Anna & Walter Stenavich Memorial Scholarship.
  • Josephine Weisensel, Horlick High School, $2,000 Martha M. Trautmann Memorial Scholarship.
  • Ty Randell, UW-Parkside $3,000 RAREA Scholarship.
  • Estreya Ricchio, UW-Parkside $5,000 Martenas Family Scholarship.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

When parents feel shut out of decision-making by school boards, petitions and lawsuits follow

When parents feel shut out of decision-making by school boards, petitions and lawsuits follow

The Burlington Area School District is being sued by an area woman for closing a meeting that had become unruly. Muskego-Norway is facing a community petition after its school board didn’t approve a book about the World War II-era internment of Japanese people in the U.S. for an English class for unclear reasons. In February, Racine Unified was one of an untold number of school boards nationwide facing a bizarre threat from a community member who wanted to file claims against the school boards “surety bonds,” even though that was a legal impossibility.

Those are three local examples of many that are parts of a growing phenomenon led by adults from across the political spectrum who feel they are being shut out of decision-making about what’s going on inside their community’s schools, even when they don’t have kids attending the schools.

While these situations are unavoidable for those who attend and watch school board meetings, and unavoidable for the public officials whose email addresses and phone numbers are public, it’s almost impossible to tell how much of a difference the efforts are making in increasing transparency, protecting young people from harm or even influencing education in classrooms.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfires rage as parts of Europe battle record heatwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News