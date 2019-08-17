{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Area Retired Educators Association (RAREA) invites all retired RUSD educators (teachers, administrators and educational assistants) to join the organization. The group’s next meeting will be its annual fall brunch at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Infusino’s, 3225 Rapids Drive.

Featured entertainment will be provided by performers from Racine Theatre Guild’s Spotlight Series.

School supplies will also be collected for distribution to local elementary students.

RAREA’s mission is to protect the interests and pensions of public educators. In addition, it grants college scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors who plan to pursue teaching careers and to UW-Parkside students in the Educator Preparation Program. RAREA members also support the Racine community through volunteer service and by hosting speakers on matters of local and state interest.

Those interested in joining RAREA are invited to visit its information table at First Friday on Sept. 6 or contact President Jeff Rasmussen at 262-639-5539.

