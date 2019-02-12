Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association is proud to announce the extension of its scholarship program to teacher education students at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

A one-time $3000.00 scholarship will be awarded in June to a third-year student in the IPED curriculum at UW-Parkside. The student, selected by RAREA Scholarship Committee members and UW-Parkside faculty from the IPED program, must complete the necessary application form, submit letters of recommendation and provide evidence of a career path toward teaching.

The scholarship is made possible through donations from RAREA members and other friends of education.

Online applications are now available at uwp.ed/education. Paper applications are available in the IPED office at UW-Parkside. Deadline for all applications is February 28, 2019.

Questions regarding this scholarship may be directed to Tom Fugate, RAREA Scholarship Committee, 262-886-2727.

