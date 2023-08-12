RACINE — A local nonprofit will soon have a new, much larger location that will allow it to offer more activities for children and adults with disabilities.

Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled plans to move into the former Messiah Lutheran Church building, 3015 Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant.

Renovations need to be finished at the building, but the organization hopes to move in by Sept. 1, according to Denise Wetzel, RADD executive director.

Wetzel said that RADD bought the church building for $385,000. It has about double the square footage of the nonprofit’s current location at 3312 Washington Ave.

The new location also includes more than two acres of outdoor space, which RADD plans to fence in and install playground equipment for participants to use.

After Wetzel joined RADD in 2017, one of her main goals was to buy a former church or school building to provide a long-term home for the organization. The new location appears to do just that.

“This way, RADD’s going to be here long after we’re all gone,” Wetzel said. “It’s always going to be here for them to have a place to go.”

The process is a little behind schedule, as RADD initially wanted to move in by Aug. 21. However, some work remains, such as installing central air-conditioning and building an outdoor patio and picnic area.

RADD plans to sell its current building next year and then use some of the proceeds to renovate the new location, according to Wetzel.

RADD offers a variety of daytime opportunities for children and adults with disabilities. In a typical week, RADD serves 30 to 35 participants.

On Wednesday at Franksville Park, as part of RADD’s eight-week summer camp, participants did crafts, memory games, swung on a playground and had water balloon fights, among other activities.

Ashley Drake, RADD program coordinator, said providing choices for kids and adults is key.

Drake’s son and brother have autism, so she has experience living and working with people with disabilities.

“We know that it takes a special person to do the job,” Drake said. “That’s why we’re so compassionate about what we do, because we see it in not only the business but also the personal aspect.”

Once moved into the new location, RADD plans to hire new staffers and start programs like planting and gardening.

Adjusting to a new location might be tough for some participants, but staffers can help make the transition easier.

Officials said it will probably take three to five years for the new location to become its idealized version, but overall they are excited for the new opportunity.

“Is it a little stressful? Yes it is,” Drake said, but she believes the new space “is going to make (RADD) a lot better.”

