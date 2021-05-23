Racine Zoo offers summer camp

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering Summer Camp for youth ages 3 to seventh grade beginning June 21.
Activities include up-close encounters with zoo animals, crafts, snacks, and hands-on learning about zoo animals, wildlife and the environment.
Before and after camp care is available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Camp changes for COVID-19 response and safety precautions have been established. For more information and registration, go to racinezoo.org.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.