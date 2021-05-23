 Skip to main content
Racine Zoo offers summer camp
Racine Zoo offers summer camp

boy with giraffe

Racine Zoo camps include animal encounters.

 Racine Zoo photo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering Summer Camp for youth ages 3 to seventh grade beginning June 21.

Activities include up-close encounters with zoo animals, crafts, snacks, and hands-on learning about zoo animals, wildlife and the environment.

Before and after camp care is available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Camp changes for COVID-19 response and safety precautions have been established. For more information and registration, go to racinezoo.org.

