Racine Zoo offers spring break, summer camps

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering early bird specials through Feb. 15 for these camps:

Spring Break Camp, for grades k-7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 18-22.

Summer Camps begin June 13. Camps for ages 3-4 run 9 a.m.-noon. Camps for grades K-7 run 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Camps include up-close encounters with zoo animals, daily crafts, snacks, and hands-on learning about zoo animals, wildlife and the environment.

Before and after camp care is available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an additional fee.

For more information and to register, go to racinezoo.org.

