Racine Zoo offers camps

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering its Spring Break Camp and Summer Camp for youth ages 3 to seventh grade.
Spring Break Camp takes place April 12-16.
Summer Camp begins June 21.
Activities at both camps include up close encounters with zoo animals, crafts, snacks, and hands-on learning about zoo animals, wildlife and the environment.
Before and after camp care is available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Camp changes for COVID-19 response and safety precautions have been established.
For more information and registration, go to racinezoo.org.
