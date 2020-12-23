 Skip to main content
Racine Zoo offers camp discounts
boy with giraffe

Racine Zoo camps include animal encounters.

 Racine Zoo photo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering early bird prices for its Spring Break Camp and Summer Camp for youth ages 3 to seventh grade. People who sign up by Feb. 15 will receive a 10% discount.

Spring Break Camp takes place April 12-16.

Summer Camp begins June 21.

Activities at both camps include up close encounters with zoo animals, crafts, snacks, and hands-on learning about zoo animals, wildlife and the environment.

Before and after camp care is available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Camp changes for COVID-19 response and safety precautions have been established.

For more information and registration, go to racinezoo.org.

