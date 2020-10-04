 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Zoo launches new 'Zoo School' for home-school families
0 comments

Racine Zoo launches new 'Zoo School' for home-school families

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PENGUIN

Children observe penguins at the Racine Zoo.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — What better way to learn science than at the Racine Zoo?

The Racine Zoo, 2121 N. Main St., is launching Zoo School where children will learn about animals hands-on by meeting live animals, playing games, and doing crafts and activities that reinforce scientific concepts.

Classes are open to kindergarten through second-grade students, and third through fifth grade. Classes are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 20-Nov. 12. Students will receive snacks and have a 30-minute lunch break. The session includes a total of eight classes and runs for four weeks.

The theme for the October-November session will be "Animal Adaptation," where students will learn about and meet animals that have adaptations that help them survive in the wild. Students will meet wild animals, play games and solve puzzles to apply each new concept, and classes will spend large portions of classes touring exhibits and working on applications outside. Students will be provided journals for their notes, pictures and activities.

The curriculum covers the Wisconsin Academic Standards for Science as well as Next Generation Science Standards.

The full session, including snacks and craft supplies, is $175. For more information, email education@racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9580.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A+

Nurses Foundation awards scholarships

RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine recently awarded scholarships to area nursing students totaling $24,000. The annual scholarship banqu…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UW-Madison students on proposed tuition cut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News