Racine Zoo launches new 'Zoo School' for home-school families

RACINE — What better way to learn science than at the Racine Zoo?

The Racine Zoo, 2121 N. Main St., is launching Zoo School where children will learn about animals hands-on by meeting live animals, playing games, and doing crafts and activities that reinforce scientific concepts.

Classes are open to kindergarten through second-grade students, and third through fifth grade. Classes are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 20-Nov. 12. Students will receive snacks and have a 30-minute lunch break. The session includes a total of eight classes and runs for four weeks.

The theme for the October-November session will be "Animal Adaptation," where students will learn about and meet animals that have adaptations that help them survive in the wild. Students will meet wild animals, play games and solve puzzles to apply each new concept, and classes will spend large portions of classes touring exhibits and working on applications outside. Students will be provided journals for their notes, pictures and activities.

The curriculum covers the Wisconsin Academic Standards for Science as well as Next Generation Science Standards.

The full session, including snacks and craft supplies, is $175. For more information, email education@racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9580.

