Racine Unified to provide free meals to all students at all schools four next four years

RACINE — Racine Unified is set to provide free meals to all students enrolled at all of its schools, in a new program set to extend over the next four years.

This means that when school buildings reopen students will not have to pay for district-provided breakfasts or lunches, regardless of their family’s economic status.

As of last year, the majority of Racine Unified schools offered free lunches to all students regardless of family income, except for Horlick, Park and Case high schools, Walden III, the REAL School and Gifford K-8. This year, those schools will be included in the free meal program.

The district provides the free meals through the federal Community Eligibility Provision, which reimburses districts and schools in low-income areas for the free meals they serve. CEP is part of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010.

During a presentation to the Racine Unified School Board on Monday, the district’s Food Service Coordinator Cheryl Herman said some of benefits of the program include more students eating school lunch and elimination of stigma for those who previously received free or reduced price meals due to their family income.