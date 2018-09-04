MOUNT PLEASANT — It was a noisy, pep-filled morning at Case High School Friday as staff from across the Racine Unified district gathered to get pumped up for the school year, which begins today.
Teachers and staff from each school sat together and displayed their colors, as well as festive accessories, like headbands, noisemakers and pom-poms. Some even donned school mascot costumes. About 3,000 Unified employees attended.
Each school worked to out-cheer the others, using noise-makers, banners, dances and in-unison chants.
Mitchell School ultimately won the spirit competition, obtaining the district’s “spirit stick” for the year.
Every moment counts
The speakers at the event focused on the phrase,“Every moment counts,” the district’s theme for the year.
Incoming senior at Case, Ma’Naya Collins, told the crowd about her struggles with mental health issues, following a traumatic incident her freshman year and an abusive relationship the next year. Although she’s an honor student and has won awards for singing and acting, she’s faced many struggles in her high school years so far.
She credited her school counselor and psychologist with helping her get healthier mentally, and to continue to do well academically.
“I think of all the times that these two women have made the moments count with me and probably many other students,” Collins said.
She urged teachers to reach out to the student who keeps her head down in class, who is disengaged or who didn’t do the assignment, because that student is probably dealing with something behind the scenes and could use a helping hand.
Superintendent Eric Gallien spoke about his own background, growing up in poverty in the housing projects of Milwaukee. He said most of teachers and administrators when he was growing up didn’t see past his background. What they saw, he said, was that he was poor, black and had a mother who couldn’t always attend parent teacher conferences, because they didn’t have a car or phone.
But then in high school, one teacher saw his potential and helped him turn things around. He became a leader at his school and went on to join the military and eventually to obtain a doctorate.
“She did not write me off,” Gallien said.
Gallien honored that teacher on Friday, after she listened for the first time to the full story of how she helped him turn things around. That teacher, Mary Witteborg, came to the stage in tears to accept the Racine Unified Lifetime Achievement Award for the positive impact she’s made on students across the state.
Gallien said he shared this story for a specific reason.
“I want you to understand who I am as a leader and why I lead the way I lead, why relationships are very important to me, why I interact with people the way I interact with people and why I am so committed to changing the narrative of what urban children can and cannot do,” he said.
Words of encouragement
School Board President Robert Wittke Jr. encouraged the crowd to take the energy they brought on Friday back to their schools this year and to make each moment count.
“We can’t rest until all of our schools, no matter by what measure, are exceeding expectations,” he said.
Angelina Cruz, president of the Racine Education Association, the Unified teachers’ union, reminded the staff that thousands of students will return to Unified this year because it’s the system that serves them best.
“Your passion, commitment and dedication to our kids and our families are imperative to moving our entire community forward,” Cruz said. “You are important. You are appreciated. You are needed. Our work is not easy, but we do it because it matters.”
