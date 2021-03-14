Racine Unified seeks community feedback on new curriculum

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is asking for the public’s input as it reviews new K-5 curriculum. The district is considering two finalists for its instructional materials for English/Language Arts, Science and Social Studies.
Parents, students, alumni and the larger community are all invited to review the materials and complete the feedback form on the district’s website, rusd.org/k5feedback. Feedback must be submitted by March 19.
