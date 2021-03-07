 Skip to main content
Racine Unified seeking community feedback on new curriculum
Racine Unified seeking community feedback on new curriculum

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is asking for the public’s input as it reviews new K-5 curriculum. The district is considering two finalists for its instructional materials for English/Language Arts, Science and Social Studies.

Parents, students, alumni and the larger community are all invited to review the materials and complete the feedback form on the district’s website, rusd.org/k5feedback. Feedback must be submitted by March 19.

Two Racine schools honored

RACINE — School counselors at Gifford School and Gilmore Fine Arts in Racine County are making big differences in the lives of their students …

