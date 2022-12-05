Racine Unified School District earns awards

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District was recently honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) with Spectrum Awards of Excellence for its work in school communications. WSPRA presented the awards at its annual conference Nov. 16-18.
RUSD earned an Award of Excellence for its recruitment video series and for its Academies of Racine annual report.
Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. WSPRA’s Spectrum Awards were judged by members of other school public relations associations in 20 different states. Entries were judged on a 30-point scale in six areas: Goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language and design.