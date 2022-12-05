 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine Unified School District earns awards

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District was recently honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) with Spectrum Awards of Excellence for its work in school communications. WSPRA presented the awards at its annual conference Nov. 16-18.

RUSD earned an Award of Excellence for its recruitment video series and for its Academies of Racine annual report.

Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. WSPRA’s Spectrum Awards were judged by members of other school public relations associations in 20 different states. Entries were judged on a 30-point scale in six areas: Goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language and design.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How six Racine men became 'THE REAL' to local youth

How six Racine men became 'THE REAL' to local youth

“One day I could be a teacher. The next day I could be a counselor. The next day I could be a therapist. And then I could be a correctional officer,” said Jamario Farr Sr., Horlick High School community connector. “We all wear many hats, and I know that we all wear them all with real pride, real honor, real dignity. We’re just connecting everybody to everything that they need.”

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News