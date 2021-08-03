 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Unified receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
0 Comments

Racine Unified receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for its budget.

The award reflects the commitment of RUSD and its staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the district had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. RUSD’s Finance Department received a certificate of recognition for budget presentation.

There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Major fire prompts evacuation of residential areas in Athens

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Masonic lodge awards scholarships
A+

Masonic lodge awards scholarships

UNION GROVE — Members of Union Grove Lodge No. 288 Free and Accepted Masons with matching funds from the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation presente…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News