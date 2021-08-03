Racine Unified receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for its budget.
The award reflects the commitment of RUSD and its staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the district had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. RUSD’s Finance Department received a certificate of recognition for budget presentation.
There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program.
