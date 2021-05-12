 Skip to main content
Racine Unified names 2021 Encore! Awards in Education winners
Racine Unified names 2021 Encore! Awards in Education winners

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District celebrated its 2021 Encore! Awards in Education with a special ceremony May 5 at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

Seventy-nine RUSD staff members were recognized for showing evidence of fostering excellent academic achievement, living out the RUSD core values and/or implementing an innovative program in their school.

Award winners were congratulated with a plaque highlighting their success, had their photo taken and received a gift.

The first listing of Encore winners for 2021 are (second listing scheduled for May 19):

  • Administrative Services Campus: Michael Wittrock, mechanic; Janell Decker, executive director of curriculum and instruction; Ashleigh Birdsall, relief engineer; Michelle Fornal, benefits supervisor; Kimberly Granger, health services supervisor; Cheryl Herman, food service coordinator.
  • Bull Early Education Center: Lonnie McGuire, educational assistant; Holly Grafwallner, special education teacher/PSO lead teacher.
  • Case High School: Cassie Kuranz, directing principal; Courtney Wynia, business and accounting teacher; Abigail Forst, instructional coach; Julie Heinert, special education teacher; Clare Huc, math teacher/department chair.
  • Community Pathways Center: Jean Grainger and Lindsay Garcia, non-public Title I teachers.
  • Jones Elementary School: Gail Bergstrom, designated Title 1 building sub; Jessica Schulz, first grade teacher.
  • Fratt Elementary School: Carrie Renzulli, AGR coach; Cindy Escobedo, secretary.
  • Giese Elementary: Rebecca Walquist, third grade teacher.
  • Gifford School: Kattie Woida, eighth grade special education teacher, Leah Martone, counselor; Lisa Huebner, fifth grade teacher; Marianne Madden, elementary physical education teacher.
  • Gilmore Fine Arts School: Kristin Gibson, counselor; Jenna Contreras, second grade teacher; Kelly Llanas, instructional coach; Theresa Caruso, eighth grade ELA teacher; Valisa Harmon, library media specialist.
  • Goodland Montessori: Melissa Becker, teacher.
  • Horlick High School: Feliciana Moreno, counselor/Academy lead; David Hoffert, science teacher; James Bucholtz, CTE/aviation teacher; Raymond Cushman, FASC3 teacher; Eric Bajorek, freshman Academy math teacher.
  • Janes Elementary School: Allison Lichtenberg, second grade teacher.
  • Jefferson Lighthouse School: Julia Van Oudenhoven, Art Specialist; Ann Hooper, first grade teacher/Steering Committee member.
  • Jerstad-Agerholm: Anita D’Abbraccio, behavior coordinator; Kris Hopper, tech teacher; Nick Haas, dual language teacher; Clarissa Wenzel, elementary teacher; Kristen Kaprelian, FASC educational assistant.
  • Julian Thomas Elementary School: Gwen Olsen, AGR literacy coach; Elfega Coronado, bilingual office clerk.
  • Knapp: Cristy Rasmussen-Wilson, kingergarten teacher; Kim Meyer, SPED EA.
  • Mitchell: Deborah Fix, Secretary; Jennifer Al-Sager, assistant eighth grade principal; Mark Pytel, fourth grade teacher.
  • North Park: Adrian Langlois, physical education teacher; Carrie Vanko, fourth grade teacher.
  • Olympia Brown: Kelly Feltz, instructional coach; Destiny Johnson, first grade teacher.
  • Park High School: Brett Kusters, and Jamie Shufelt, special edu
  • cation teachers (FASC3); Gerrit Hengeveld and Eric Brehm, special education teachers; Donald Sheckles, head engineer.
  • Racine Alternative Learning: Erica Nielsen, special education teacher.
  • Red Apple Elementary School: Amy Grycowski and Susan Forbes-Rodriguez, teachers.
  • Roosevelt Elementary School: Elizabeth Biland and Dorothy McDonald, teachers.
  • Johnson Elementary School: Alicia Sala, SPED; Sirena Simpson, social worker.
  • Schulte Elementary School: Julie Lynam, art teacher.
  • Starbuck IB World School: Devin York, EBSC classroom educational assistant.
  • The REAL School: Ashley Pociask, English teacher; Julia Grubbs, math teacher.
  • Wadewitz Elementary School: Emily Kusters, SPED teacher; Kristin Pascucci, first grade teacher.
  • Walden III School: Mia Haumersen, cross categorical (middle school); Stephanie Brooks and Casandra Schatzman, high school math teachers; Laura Shapovalov, middle and high school music teacher; Jennifer Bowe, Spanish teacher.
  • West Ridge Elementary School: Jerem
  • y Topczewski, art teacher; Chrissy Molitor, fourth grade teacher.

Friend of Education Award recipients were Ascension All Saints, Dan Baran and Professional Services Group and Dean Popek.

+33 
Abigail Forst.jpg

Forst
+33 
Allison Lichtenberg.jpg

Lichtenberg
+33 
Amy Grycowski.jpg

Grycowski
+33 
Anita D’Abbraccio.jpg

D'Abbraccio
+33 
Ashley Pociask.jpg

Pociask
+33 
Brett Kusters.jpg

Kusters
+33 
Carrie Vanko.jpg

Vanko
+33 
Casandra Schatzman.jpg

Schatzman
+33 
Cassie Kuranz.jpg

Kuranz
+33 
Cheryl Herman.jpg

Herman
+33 
Cindy Escobedo.jpg

Escobedo
+33 
Clare Huck.jpg

Huck
+33 
Clarissa Wenzel.jpg

Wenzel
+33 
Courtney Wynia.jpg

Wynia
+33 
Cristy Rasmussen-Wilson.jpg

Rasmussen-Wilson
+33 
Deborah Fix.jpg

Fix
+33 
Destiny Johnson.jpg

Johnson
+33 
Dorothy McDonald.jpg

McDonald
+33 
Elfega Coronado.jpg

Coronado
+33 
Elizabeth Biland.jpg

Biland
+33 
Emily Kusters.jpg

Kusters
+33 
Eric Bajorek.jpg

Bajorek
+33 
Eric Brehm.jpg

Brehm
+33 
Erica Nielsen.jpg

Nielsen
+33 
Feliciana Moreno.jpg

Moreno
+33 
Gail Bergstrom.jpg

Bergstrom
+33 
Gerrit Hengeveld.jpg

Hengeveld
+33 
Gwen Olsen.jpg

Olsen
+33 
Carrie Renzulli

Renzulli

Award Winnes

This is the first part of the listing of Racine Unified School District Encore Award recipients. The second listing is scheduled to be published May 19 in A+.

