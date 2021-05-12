Racine Unified names 2021 Encore! Awards in Education winners

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District celebrated its 2021 Encore! Awards in Education with a special ceremony May 5 at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Seventy-nine RUSD staff members were recognized for showing evidence of fostering excellent academic achievement, living out the RUSD core values and/or implementing an innovative program in their school.
Award winners were congratulated with a plaque highlighting their success, had their photo taken and received a gift.
The first listing of Encore winners for 2021 are (second listing scheduled for May 19):
- Administrative Services Campus: Michael Wittrock, mechanic; Janell Decker, executive director of curriculum and instruction; Ashleigh Birdsall, relief engineer; Michelle Fornal, benefits supervisor; Kimberly Granger, health services supervisor; Cheryl Herman, food service coordinator.
- Bull Early Education Center: Lonnie McGuire, educational assistant; Holly Grafwallner, special education teacher/PSO lead teacher.
- Case High School: Cassie Kuranz, directing principal; Courtney Wynia, business and accounting teacher; Abigail Forst, instructional coach; Julie Heinert, special education teacher; Clare Huc, math teacher/department chair.
- Community Pathways Center: Jean Grainger and Lindsay Garcia, non-public Title I teachers.
- Jones Elementary School: Gail Bergstrom, designated Title 1 building sub; Jessica Schulz, first grade teacher.
- Fratt Elementary School: Carrie Renzulli, AGR coach; Cindy Escobedo, secretary.
- Giese Elementary: Rebecca Walquist, third grade teacher.
- Gifford School: Kattie Woida, eighth grade special education teacher, Leah Martone, counselor; Lisa Huebner, fifth grade teacher; Marianne Madden, elementary physical education teacher.
- Gilmore Fine Arts School: Kristin Gibson, counselor; Jenna Contreras, second grade teacher; Kelly Llanas, instructional coach; Theresa Caruso, eighth grade ELA teacher; Valisa Harmon, library media specialist.
- Goodland Montessori: Melissa Becker, teacher.
- Horlick High School: Feliciana Moreno, counselor/Academy lead; David Hoffert, science teacher; James Bucholtz, CTE/aviation teacher; Raymond Cushman, FASC3 teacher; Eric Bajorek, freshman Academy math teacher.
- Janes Elementary School: Allison Lichtenberg, second grade teacher.
- Jefferson Lighthouse School: Julia Van Oudenhoven, Art Specialist; Ann Hooper, first grade teacher/Steering Committee member.
- Jerstad-Agerholm: Anita D’Abbraccio, behavior coordinator; Kris Hopper, tech teacher; Nick Haas, dual language teacher; Clarissa Wenzel, elementary teacher; Kristen Kaprelian, FASC educational assistant.
- Julian Thomas Elementary School: Gwen Olsen, AGR literacy coach; Elfega Coronado, bilingual office clerk.
- Knapp: Cristy Rasmussen-Wilson, kingergarten teacher; Kim Meyer, SPED EA.
- Mitchell: Deborah Fix, Secretary; Jennifer Al-Sager, assistant eighth grade principal; Mark Pytel, fourth grade teacher.
- North Park: Adrian Langlois, physical education teacher; Carrie Vanko, fourth grade teacher.
- Olympia Brown: Kelly Feltz, instructional coach; Destiny Johnson, first grade teacher.
- Park High School: Brett Kusters, and Jamie Shufelt, special edu
- cation teachers (FASC3); Gerrit Hengeveld and Eric Brehm, special education teachers; Donald Sheckles, head engineer.
- Racine Alternative Learning: Erica Nielsen, special education teacher.
- Red Apple Elementary School: Amy Grycowski and Susan Forbes-Rodriguez, teachers.
- Roosevelt Elementary School: Elizabeth Biland and Dorothy McDonald, teachers.
- Johnson Elementary School: Alicia Sala, SPED; Sirena Simpson, social worker.
- Schulte Elementary School: Julie Lynam, art teacher.
- Starbuck IB World School: Devin York, EBSC classroom educational assistant.
- The REAL School: Ashley Pociask, English teacher; Julia Grubbs, math teacher.
- Wadewitz Elementary School: Emily Kusters, SPED teacher; Kristin Pascucci, first grade teacher.
- Walden III School: Mia Haumersen, cross categorical (middle school); Stephanie Brooks and Casandra Schatzman, high school math teachers; Laura Shapovalov, middle and high school music teacher; Jennifer Bowe, Spanish teacher.
- West Ridge Elementary School: Jerem
- y Topczewski, art teacher; Chrissy Molitor, fourth grade teacher.
Friend of Education Award recipients were Ascension All Saints, Dan Baran and Professional Services Group and Dean Popek.