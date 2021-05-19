 Skip to main content
Racine Unified names 2021 Encore! Award winners
RUSD's Encore! Awards

Park High School staff members pose for a photo Wednesday afternoon at the Encore! Awards event located at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

 Rachel Kubik

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District celebrated Encore! Awards in Education with a special ceremony for the 2021 recipients on May 5 at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

Seventy-nine RUSD staff members were recognized for showing evidence of fostering excellent academic achievement, living out the RUSD core values and/or implementing an innovative program in their school.

During the ceremony award winners were congratulated with a plaque highlighting their success, took pictures and received a small gift.

The second listing of Encore! Award winners for 2021 are (first list published May 12):

  • Administrative Services Campus: Janell Decker, executive director of curriculum and instruction; Michelle Fornal, benefits supervisor; Kimberly Granger, health services supervisor.
  • Bull Early Education Center: Lonnie McGuire, educational assistant; Holly Grafwallner, special education teacher/PSO lead teacher.
  • Case High School: Julie Heinert, special education teacher.
  • Community Pathways Center: Jean Grainger and Lindsay Garcia, non-public Title I teachers.
  • Jones Elementary School: Jessica Schulz, first grade teacher.
  • Giese Elementary School: Rebecca Walquist, third grade teacher
  • Gifford School: Kattie Woida, eighth grade special education teacher; Marianne Madden, elementary physical education teacher
  • Gilmore Fine Arts: Kristin Gibson, school counselor; Jenna Contreras, second grade teacher; Kelly Llanas, instructional coach; Theresa Caruso, eighth grade ELA teacher; Valisa Harmon, library media specialist.
  • Goodland Montessori:
  • Melissa Becker, teacher.
  • Horlick High School: James Bucholtz, CTE/aviation teacher; Raymond Cushman, FASC3 teacher.
  • Jefferson Lighthouse School: Julia Van Oudenhoven, art specialist.
  • Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School: Nick Haas, dual language teacher; Kristen Kaprelian, FASC educational assistant
  • Knapp Elementary School: Kim Meyer, SPED educational assistant.
  • Mitchell School: Jennifer Al-Sager, assistant eighth grade principal; Mark Pytel, fourth grade teacher.
  • North Park Elementary School: Adrian Langlois, physical education teacher.
  • Olympia Brown Elementary School: Kelly Feltz, instructional coach.
  • Park High School: Jamie Shufelt, special education teacher (FASC3); Donald Sheckles, head engineer.
  • Red Apple Elementary School: Susan Forbes-Rodriguez, teacher.
  • Johnson Elementary School: Sirena Simpson, school social worker.
  • Schulte Elementary School: Julie Lynam, art teacher.
  • The REAL School: Julia Grubbs, math teacher.
  • Wadewitz Elementary School: Kristin Pascucci, first grade teacher.
  • Walden III School: Stephanie Brooks, high school math teacher; Laura Shapovalov, middle and high school music teacher; Jennifer Bowe, Spanish teacher.
+38 
Jennifer Al-Sager.jpg

Al-Sager
+38 
Melissa Becker.jpg

Becker
+38 
Jennifer Bowe.jpg

Bowe
+38 
Stephanie Brooks.jpg

Brooks
+38 
James Bucholtz.jpg

Bucholtz
+38 
Theresa Caruso.jpg

Caruso
+38 
Jenna Contreras.jpg

Contreras
+38 
Raymond Cushman.jpg

Cushman
+38 
Janell Decker.jpg

Decker
+38 
Susan Forbes-Rodriguez.jpg

Forbes-Rodriguez
+38 
Michelle Fornal.jpg

Fornal
+38 
Kelly Feltz.jpg

Feltz
+38 
Lindsay Garcia.jpg

Garcia
+38 
Kristin Gibson.jpg

Gibson
+38 
Holly Grafwallner.jpg

Grafwallner
+38 
Jean Grainger.jpg

Grainger
+38 
Kimberly Granger.jpg

Granger
+38 
Julia Grubbs.jpg

Grubbs
+38 
Nick Haas.jpg

Haas
+38 
Valisa Harmon.jpg

Harmon
+38 
Julie Heinert.jpg

Heinert
+38 
Kristen Kaprelian.jpg

Kaprelian
+38 
Adrian Langlois.jpg

Langlois
+38 
Kelly Llanas.jpg

Llanas
+38 
Julie Lynam.jpg

Lynam
+38 
Marianne Madden.jpg

Madden
+38 
Lonnie McGuire

McGuire
+38 
Kim Meyer.jpg

Meyer
+38 
Kristin Pascucci.jpg

Pascucci
+38 
Mark Pytel.jpg

Pytel
+38 
Jessica Schulz.jpg

Schulz
+38 
Laura Shapovalov.jpg

Shapovalov
+38 
Donald Sheckles.jpg

Sheckles
+38 
Jamie Shufelt.jpg

Shufelt
+38 
Sirena Simpson.jpg

Simpson
+38 
Julia VanOudenhoven.jpg

VanOudenhoven
+38 
Rebecca Walquist.jpg

Walquist
+38 
Kattie Woida.jpg

Woida
