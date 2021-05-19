Racine Unified names 2021 Encore! Award winners

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District celebrated Encore! Awards in Education with a special ceremony for the 2021 recipients on May 5 at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
Seventy-nine RUSD staff members were recognized for showing evidence of fostering excellent academic achievement, living out the RUSD core values and/or implementing an innovative program in their school.
During the ceremony award winners were congratulated with a plaque highlighting their success, took pictures and received a small gift.
The second listing of Encore! Award winners for 2021 are (first list published May 12):
- Administrative Services Campus: Janell Decker, executive director of curriculum and instruction; Michelle Fornal, benefits supervisor; Kimberly Granger, health services supervisor.
- Bull Early Education Center: Lonnie McGuire, educational assistant; Holly Grafwallner, special education teacher/PSO lead teacher.
- Case High School: Julie Heinert, special education teacher.
- Community Pathways Center: Jean Grainger and Lindsay Garcia, non-public Title I teachers.
- Jones Elementary School: Jessica Schulz, first grade teacher.
- Giese Elementary School: Rebecca Walquist, third grade teacher
- Gifford School: Kattie Woida, eighth grade special education teacher; Marianne Madden, elementary physical education teacher
- Gilmore Fine Arts: Kristin Gibson, school counselor; Jenna Contreras, second grade teacher; Kelly Llanas, instructional coach; Theresa Caruso, eighth grade ELA teacher; Valisa Harmon, library media specialist.
- Goodland Montessori:
- Melissa Becker, teacher.
- Horlick High School: James Bucholtz, CTE/aviation teacher; Raymond Cushman, FASC3 teacher.
- Jefferson Lighthouse School: Julia Van Oudenhoven, art specialist.
- Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School: Nick Haas, dual language teacher; Kristen Kaprelian, FASC educational assistant
- Knapp Elementary School: Kim Meyer, SPED educational assistant.
- Mitchell School: Jennifer Al-Sager, assistant eighth grade principal; Mark Pytel, fourth grade teacher.
- North Park Elementary School: Adrian Langlois, physical education teacher.
- Olympia Brown Elementary School: Kelly Feltz, instructional coach.
- Park High School: Jamie Shufelt, special education teacher (FASC3); Donald Sheckles, head engineer.
- Red Apple Elementary School: Susan Forbes-Rodriguez, teacher.
- Johnson Elementary School: Sirena Simpson, school social worker.
- Schulte Elementary School: Julie Lynam, art teacher.
- The REAL School: Julia Grubbs, math teacher.
- Wadewitz Elementary School: Kristin Pascucci, first grade teacher.
- Walden III School: Stephanie Brooks, high school math teacher; Laura Shapovalov, middle and high school music teacher; Jennifer Bowe, Spanish teacher.