RACINE — The Racine Unified School District and Racine Heritage Museum presented the Freshman History Awards on April 18.
The awards are given to freshmen who are enrolled in U.S. History and demonstrate a passion in the subject area, academic achievement in the course, outstanding growth and progress or risk taking, critical thinking, civic engagement and leadership skills.
The following students received the award for the 2023-24 school year:
- Academies of Racine: Case — Mikayla Alexander, Brady Bohat and Tyreana Scales.
- Academies of Racine: Horlick —: Marylu Aguilar-Garcia, Paul Fronjian-Friso, Daniel A. Gomez, Karmine Kamm, Winter Newell and Polly Stemper.
- Academies of Racine: Park — Kyora Claus and Sydney Perry.
- Racine Alternative Learning — Addison Stainbrook.
- The REAL School — Bodhi Sabol and Jack Surendonk.
- Walden III High School — Alexis Hemba and Alexandra Nechyporenko.