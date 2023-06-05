RACINE — The Racine Unified School District celebrated its annual Encore! Awards in Education with a special ceremony for the 2023 recipients on May 3 at Memorial Hall.

This year 52 RUSD staff members were recognized for showing evidence of fostering excellent academic achievement, living out the RUSD core values and/or implementing an innovative program in their school.

Acting Superintendent Soren Gajewski and School Board Clerk Brian O’Connell were joined by State Superintendent Jill Underly in congratulating the winners during the event, which included:

Administrative Service Campus: Lisa Lequia, assistant director of student services; Mallory Umar, assistant director of curriculum and instruction.

Bull Early Education Center: Melissa Slone, special education assistant; Terri Karls, preschool options Occupational Therapist/Early Childhood Diagnostician.

Case High School: Kate Buchholz, technology education teacher; Stephanie Shredl, speech and language pathologist.

Dr. Jones Elementary: Crystal Villatoro, bilingual Title 1 educational assistant; Tiffani Washington, third grade teacher.

Fratt Elementary: Hilda Sandoval, bilingual Title 1 teacher; Rocco DeMark, engineer.

Gifford K-8: Susan Pena, kindergarten teacher; Sarah Grycowski, third grade teacher.

Gilmore Fine Arts K-8: Dustin Tilsner, special education teacher; Cynthia Collins, dance teacher.

Goodland Montessori: Michelle Beltz, primary teacher; Tanesha Miller, educational assistant.

Horlick High School: Nicole Ramczyk, special education teacher; Tracy Gangl, lead high school secretary.

Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary: Matthew Walworth, physical education teacher; David Oliver, special education teacher.

Jerstad-Agerholm K-8: Rebecca Hagemann, special education assistant; Elizabeth Polansky, sixth grade science teacher.

Julian Thomas Elementary: Edward Lawson, building substitute; Margaret Polzin, special education teacher.

Knapp Elementary: Latonya Gayle, third grade teacher; Racheal Bencs, special education teacher.

Mitchell K-8: Korie Neumann, academy coach; LaMarquez Luckett, business education teacher.

Olympia Brown Elementary: Jesalyn Stephens, second grade teacher; Brenna Eckhardt, fifth grade teacher.

Park High School: Kelli Steenrod, academy coach; Samantha Cohen, English teacher.

Racine Alternative Learning: Larina Wright, behavior support educational assistant; Lisa Strand, behavior interventionist teacher.

Red Apple Elementary: Patricia Howard, counselor; Jesse Chen, fourth grade teacher.

Roosevelt Elementary: Dawn Pierce, kindergarten teacher; Joellyn Zenisek, music teacher.

Schulte Elementary: Erika Coca, special education teacher; Rhonda Martinez, fifth grade teacher.

SC Johnson Elementary: Alicia Sala, special education teacher; Brian Candido, engineer.

Starbuck IB Middle School: Devin York, special education assistant; Carrie Vanden Wymelenberg, social worker.

The REAL School: Amy Simon, mathematics teacher; Henry Reichenbach, social worker.

Wadewitz Elementary: Ann Wiedenbeck, occupational therapist; Anthony Gonzales, special education teacher.

Walden III: Cody Saal, physics teacher; Jonathan Fuhrer, social studies teacher.

West Ridge Elementary: Christine Molitor, instructional coach; Chelsea Rodriguez, special education teacher.

Friend of Education Award: Walter Powell, Travis Brady, Zachary Brenner, Enrique Cruz-Ortiz, Konner Scott, Bennett Thill, Colin Powell, Brinelle Nabors, Lavontay Fenderson, Felicia Frieri-Gaines and Sean Kras, Racine Police Department COP and SRO officers; Matthew Kwapil, Daniel Neumann, Rachel Gardinier and Benjamin Mieloszyk, Mount Pleasant Police Department COP and SRO officers.

Business Partner of the Year Award: Haribo.