Racine Unified board approves plan to start virtual, still no decision on sports

Other issues

Members of the school board raised issues of equity and access, particularly for special education and low-income students.

Daca said her special education team is still developing a process where students' needs could be met in a remote situation. Because there's a lot of variety in the type of need and quality of need in the special education program, she said she wasn't prepared to share details at that point.

"We still have a lot of work to do," she said.

Cimbalnik asked about students who still need tablets to participate in synchronous learning. Daca said that if they are unable to get tablets to all of them they will need a contingency, which they are in the process of developing. The district had hoped that students could use the city's community centers for internet access, but the city has not decided to re-open the centers as of yet.

Decker said the district's core re-entry team will review the COVID-19 data every two weeks. If they decided to change to blended learning, they would give parents and staff two weeks' notice so they, and the district, would have time to prepare for re-entry.

Several members of the board commended the team for the flexibility built into the plan.