CALEDONIA — For the last few years, Amy Adelsen has had an Amazon wish list of classroom supplies that would help her and students.

On Monday afternoon, her wish list was fulfilled through a donation from the Milwaukee Admirals.

Adelsen, a Gifford K-8 School technical education teacher, was one of 10 educators whose wish lists were covered by the Admirals, a minor league hockey team.

Roscoe, the Admirals mascot, delivered the supplies on Monday.

Adelsen received a variety of items, including books, colored paper and chargers. She estimated the materials to be worth a few hundred dollars.

She said the supplies will be “super beneficial” for the 150 students she teaches this semester.

Adelsen found out a couple weeks ago that she was one of the recipients, and she was elated.

“I was very excited,” Adelsen said. “I couldn’t believe I was lucky enough to win.”

