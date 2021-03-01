Racine Symphony Orchestra announces 2021 Young Artists’ Competition winners

RACINE — Noah Boerner is the first-place winner in the Racine Symphony Orchestra 2021 Young Artists’ Competition.
He will perform Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33 with the Racine Symphony at the Spring Masterworks live stream season finale at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18. Boerner is a sophomore at The Prairie School and studies with Martha Veto in Racine and Scott Cook at the Cello Institute of Milwaukee.
Sydney Peterson, a senior at The Prairie School, is the second-place winner on string bass. Lydia Weaver, a sophomore at Walden III High School, is the third-place winner on violin.
For more information, go to racinesymphony.org.